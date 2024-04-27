Jets 2024 NFL Draft: Gang Green picks WR Malachi Corley on Day 2

Here are all of the Jets' picks during each day of the 2024 NFL Draft...

DAY 2

Round 3, Pick No. 65: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

The Jets traded up into the third round to pick a much-needed wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers.

The Western Kentucky standout made first-team All-Conference USA after leading his team with 79 receptions and 894 receiving yards. He led Conference USA with 11 receiving touchdowns and set a school record with 259 career receptions.

Gang Green sent its third-round pick (No. 72) and fifth-round pick (No. 155) to the Carolina Panthers to select Corley.

DAY 1

No. 11 pick: Penn State OL Olu Fashanu

The Jets traded their No. 10 pick to the Minnesota Vikings to move back a spot to pick up Fashanu.

New York received the Vikings’ No. 11 pick, their fourth-round pick (No. 129) and a fifth-round pick (No. 157) for the Jets' No. 10 and No. 203 picks.

Fashanu, listed at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, started just two seasons for the Nittany Lions after redshirting as a freshman and coming off the bench in 2021. While many scouts believe that Fashanu has prototypical size and athleticism at the tackle position, the 21-year-old also has plenty of room to improve and could be a bit of a project, rather than a Day 1 starter.

However, his accolades speak for themselves, as Fashanu was First-Team All-American in 2023 and earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.