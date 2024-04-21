Jets 2024 Mock Draft Roundup: Addressing the O-line or adding a weapon?

The Jets have a number of different ways they could go with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could they use a play-making receiver? Sure. How about a franchise tackle for the next decade-plus? No doubt. And would a tight end complete a potentially great starting offense? You bet!

So, with all of that in mind, here's a look at who some of the experts have the Jets taking in the first roun

Connor Hughes, SNY.tv

OT Olu Fashanu - Penn State

The talk will be for the Jets to snag Georgia tight end Brock Bowers or one of the top-tier receivers (assuming an inevitable run on quarterbacks pushes one down). That would be the splashy pick, but in this case, not the smart one. The Jets' offensive line looks significantly improved on paper, but there are so many injury concerns with the guys they’re relying on. Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015 while 33-year-old Morgan Moses’ body started breaking down for the Baltimore Ravens last year. The Jets' only two contingency plans at the moment are Carter Warren and Max Mitchell. Is that whom you want to trust with Aaron Rodgers’ health?

Fashanu isn’t just just an elite-level contingency plan for this season. He’s the Jets’ long-term answer moving forward. Remember: Both Moses and Smith are on one-year deals. Fashanu will be the Jets’ answer in 2025 and beyond.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

WR Rome Odunze - Washington

Both New York teams get big-time playmakers ... after both New York teams spent the early days of free agency trying to fix the offensive line. Garrett Wilson finally gets some help.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

TE Brock Bowers

This is a special prospect. In fact, I've been told by multiple general managers that I'm not high enough on Bowers and that his ability after the catch sets him apart from just about every tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts. Excellent player, a winner and another weapon for Aaron Rodgers to exploit -- this pairing does indeed make a ton of sense.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (projected trade with Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5)

The Jets are all-in with a veteran quarterback and they recently acquired two offensive tackles to shore up the O-line. They desperately need another playmaker in the passing game to complement Garrett Wilson, so they trade up to select Harrison, the top receiver in the draft and Wilson’s former Ohio State teammate.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

OL JC Latham - Alabama

Yes, the Jets signed veteran left tackle Tyron Smith and traded for right tackle Morgan Moses this offseason. But both are 33 years old, coming off injuries and only under contract through next season. Latham's ability to get movement in the run game, and widen his base against edge rushers in pass pro, could make him the top lineman from this class three years down the line.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

OL Troy Fautanu - Washington

Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses secure the Jets’ offensive line in the short term, but injuries and age remain pressing concerns. Troy Fautanu allows New York to hedge for those concerns, and he can seamlessly take the torch as an impact starter down the line.