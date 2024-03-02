Jets 2024 Mock Draft Roundup: Penn State OT becoming favorite among experts

After a disappointing, injury-riddled season, the Jets are in a great position to grab an impact player for the 2024 season with the No. 10 overall pick.

General manager Joe Douglas could look to improve the protection around 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, or could decide to draft a playmaker to give the QB another weapon on offense.



Here's who the experts believe the Jets will select in their latest mock drafts...

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

The Jets should be desperate for offensive tackle help and, fortunately for them, it is a rich year for prospective talent. The buzz is that the team was enamored with Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga at the Senior Bowl, but that could be because they did not anticipate Olu Fashanu being available.



Nate Davis, USA Today

TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Legitimate case they should take the best available left tackle to safeguard QB Aaron Rodgers’ back (and Achilles). But legitimate case they should get AR8 one of the draft’s premier weapons with the game-breaking, two-time All-America and two-time Mackey Award winner.



Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Owain Jones, Pro Football Network



OT Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

The Jets need to rework the protection of Aaron Rodgers in 2024, and Olu Fashanu is the perfect prospect to do that. While he still has some work to do as a run blocker to hit his sky-high ceiling, Fashanu has the size, athleticism, and physicality to dominate as a pass blocker, as his natural leverage and explosive movement make it difficult to get around him.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Protecting Aaron Rodgers is a top priority. Fuaga is a bully at the point of attack.



Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

OT Olu Fashanu (Penn State)



The Jets desperately wanted a tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft, but all the players at the position went off the board before they picked. Olumuyiwa Fashanu looks like a franchise left tackle. He is a massive blocker with elite athleticism for the position.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

OT Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

For a win-now team, Gang Green faces rampant uncertainty in its all-important protection plan for Aaron Rodgers. If the Jets can't haul in an established veteran to safeguard Rodgers' blind side, their best option is likely Fashanu, a fleet-footed protector whose feel for the game is still coming together.