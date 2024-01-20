Jets 2024 draft: Every player drafted No. 10 overall since 2002

The Jets will hold the No. 10 pick in the draft for the second time in three years. They had both the No. 3 and No. 10 picks in 2022, getting No. 10 from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade. Those picks worked out pretty well so far for the Jets, landing them cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The 10th pick has brought some good players to the league over the years, including arguably the best quarterback in the league today. As a refresher and an early way to start the draft process, here’s a gallery of every player drafted No. 10 overall since realignment in 2002.

2023: OT Darnell Wright, Bears

Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) blocks against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

2022: WR Garrett Wilson, Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) runs with the ball past the Washington Commanders defense, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Sunday December 24, 2023.

2021: WR DeVonta Smith, Eagles

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) defends during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) pass blocks at he line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton (98) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2019: LB Devin Bush, Steelers

Sep 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2018: QB Josh Rosen, Cardinals

Dec 30, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2017: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) following the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2016: CB Eli Apple, Giants

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) tackles during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2015: RB Todd Gurley, Rams

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) carries the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to win an NFL record-tying sixth championship. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2014: TE Eric Ebron, Lions

Dec 31, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) misses a catch during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2013: OG Chance Warmack, Titans

Nov 30, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2012: CB Stephon Gilmore, Bills

Sep 15, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) before a game against the New York Jets at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2013; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) walks off the field after their game against the Arizona Cardinals at EverBank Field. The Arizona Cardinals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-14. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

2010: DE Tyson Alualu, Jaguars

Oct 25, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Tyson Alualu (93) celebrates with defensive end Chris Clemons (91) after a sack in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) scores the game winning touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

2008: LB Jerod Mayo, Patriots

Dec 4, 2011; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) reacts after his tackle of Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai (29) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2007: DT Amobi Okoye, Texans

Sep 16, 2007, Charlotte, NC, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Amobi Okoye (91) reacts with Houston Texans defensive end Mario Williams (90) and Houston Texans linebacker Shantee Orr (53) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) not pictured in the Texans 34-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2006: QB Matt Leinart, Cardinals

Aug 23, 2010; Nashville, TN, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart (7) takes the snap against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at LP Field. The Titans beat the Cardinals 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

2005: WR Mike Williams, Lions

Oct 30, 2005; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions #88 Mike Williams runs after a catch against Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Bears beat the Lions 19-13 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

2004: DB Dunta Robinson, Texans

Oct 25, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Josh Morgan (84) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the 49ers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) runs as wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) blocks Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2002: OT Levi Jones, Bengals

Oct 26, 2008; Houston, TX, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Levi Jones (76) prepares for a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

