Jets 2024 draft: Every player drafted No. 10 overall since 2002
The Jets will hold the No. 10 pick in the draft for the second time in three years. They had both the No. 3 and No. 10 picks in 2022, getting No. 10 from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade. Those picks worked out pretty well so far for the Jets, landing them cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The 10th pick has brought some good players to the league over the years, including arguably the best quarterback in the league today. As a refresher and an early way to start the draft process, here’s a gallery of every player drafted No. 10 overall since realignment in 2002.