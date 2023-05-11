Jets 2023 schedule tracker
The NFL is set to release the 2023 regular season schedule Thursday but between the league making early announcements and other leaks coming out, we can start piecing together the schedule for the Jets. We’ll track what we know about the schedule so far before the real thing comes out.
Friday, November 24 vs. Miami Dolphins
The NFL announced Wednesday that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first game on Black Friday. The game is set for a 3:00 kickoff and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
BLACK. FRIDAY. FOOTBALL.
We'll see an old rival in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game ➜ https://t.co/MjdYV1WnL6 pic.twitter.com/c9E1qq2JP9
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 10, 2023
Monday, September 11 vs. Buffalo Bills
Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets’ debut in primetime when the Jets play their first game on Monday night since 2020 in an early AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
WEEK 1.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL.
OUR HOUSE.
📰: https://t.co/SdBaMfsLVL pic.twitter.com/gKBgZpjzLp
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 11, 2023
Sunday, October 29 at New York Giants
Per a report from the New York Post, the Jets will “visit” the New York Giants on October 29.