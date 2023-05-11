Jets 2023 schedule tracker

The NFL is set to release the 2023 regular season schedule Thursday but between the league making early announcements and other leaks coming out, we can start piecing together the schedule for the Jets. We’ll track what we know about the schedule so far before the real thing comes out.

Friday, November 24 vs. Miami Dolphins

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first game on Black Friday. The game is set for a 3:00 kickoff and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Monday, September 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets’ debut in primetime when the Jets play their first game on Monday night since 2020 in an early AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday, October 29 at New York Giants

Per a report from the New York Post, the Jets will “visit” the New York Giants on October 29.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire