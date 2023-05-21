Jets 2023 schedule: Experts predict New York’s record

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center, the New York Jets are sure to be Super Bowl contenders, right? Well, maybe.

A defense that ranked fourth in both points and yards allowed last season will again be dominant, and Rodgers can’t be any worse than Zach Wilson was in 2022 (72.8 passer rating). However, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be drastically better.

Rodgers was just OK with the Packers last year, finishing with a 91.1 passer rating. He’ll have familiar faces in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, but he’s still joining a brand-new team and playing with a mostly unfamiliar roster.

And, once again, Rodgers only seems somewhat committed to working in the offseason.

The 39-year-old recently told the Pat McAfee Show that he’ll be at “more than half” of the Jets’ offseason workouts (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

The Jets will be playoff contenders, but it’s hard to envision them vying for the AFC’s top seed. There will be a war of attrition in the AFC East, and New York faces the sixth-toughest schedule in the NFL. Getting to the postseason and earning a victory should be seen as a win this season.

Fans will get plenty of opportunities to see the new-look Jets, who will have six nationally televised games this season.