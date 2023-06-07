Jets 2023 Position Breakdown: Can Sauce Gardner emulate his superb rookie season?

Sauce Gardner / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

Heading into the 2023 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the cornerbacks…

Projected depth chart

Starters: Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Michael Carter II (slot)

Backups: Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Javelin Guidry

Key additions/losses: Drafted Bernard-Converse in the sixth round, re-signed Guidry.

Top Performer in 2022: Gardner 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 20 passes defensed.

2022 ranking via PFF: Gardner 1st (out of 136 qualifiers at cornerback).

What Jets’ cornerbacks have going for them

The Jets overhauled their cornerback position in 2022 as they selected Gardner with the fourth overall pick and signed DJ Reed to a three-year contract. The pair were one of the best cornerback tandems in the league with Gardner already being talked about as possibly the league’s best cornerback after winning the Rookie of the Year award and going to his first Pro Bowl.

In the slot, Michael Carter II is entering his third season having established himself as a reliable nickel corner. The team also sometimes operates out of dime personnel packages, which in 2022 featured Echols off the bench.

Key concern for 2023: Depth

The Jets were fortunate that none of their top three cornerbacks missed any games last season, but they would have to deal with a significant downgrade if Reed, Carter or Gardner were to miss any time.

The bench comprises Hall and Echols, who were the two starters in 2021. Initially, Hall looked like a good young prospect, but he seemed to regress last year. Echols has developed into someone who can fill in on the outside or in the slot and also contributes well on special teams. However, he’s been suspended for the season opener.

The Jets drafted Bernard-Converse who has experience at cornerback and safety and could be a useful reserve. They also recently brought back Guidry, who saw action in the slot with them in 2020 and 2021.



Player who must step up in 2023: Gardner

It might seem crazy to single out Gardner as a player that needs to step up, but he’s a player the Jets will be relying on to lock down his side of the field again this year, so he must avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Gardner impressed in 2022 with his outstanding combination of length and athleticism and did a good job of avoiding penalties despite his physical style of play.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said last week that the one thing that would take Gardner’s game to another level would be for him to intercept more passes. Despite leading the league in pass breakups last season, he only intercepted two.

Biggest camp battle: Hall vs. Guidry vs. Jimmy Moreland vs. Craig James vs. Derrick Langford

The main roles should be the same as last year, but there should be fierce competition for roster spots at the bottom end of the roster. Special teams captain Justin Hardee is guaranteed a spot, but they will probably carry an extra cornerback rather than view Hardee as an option on defense.

Could Hall hold onto his spot after a lackluster 2022 season or will someone like Moreland or James, who both offer more on special teams, beat him out? Langford is an undrafted rookie, who the team may opt to carry on the practice squad if he has a good camp and preseason.

Overall 2023 outlook

Gardner and Reed did an excellent job in 2022, but they might be tested more in 2023 because the Jets figure to be in more shootouts than low-scoring games now that they have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

They handled every challenge last season, so the Jets will be hoping that they’re well-equipped to deal with this as well. Hopefully getting tested more often will also provide opportunities. Playing from behind could force other teams to take more risks which could produce more turnovers.