Jets 2023 Position Breakdown: Will Breece Hall hit the ground running?

Heading into the 2023 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the running backs…

Projected depth chart

Starter: Breece Hall

Backups: Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda

Key additions/losses: Drafted Abanikanda in the fifth round, didn’t re-sign James Robinson

Top Performer in 2022: Hall 463 yards and four touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry, 19 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown in just seven games.

2022 ranking via PFF: Hall 43rd (out of 62 qualifiers).

What Jets’ running backs have going for them

The second-round rookie Hall was a revelation during the early part of last season and was well on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award that ultimately went to his teammate Garrett Wilson instead.

After a solid but unspectacular first three games, Hall scored the winning touchdown against the Steelers, racked up 197 yards from scrimmage against Miami and then broke crucial long touchdown runs in the wins over the Packers and Broncos. The Jets went 4-0 in that span, with Hall scoring a touchdown in each game, and the team racking up over 140 yards per game on the ground.

During that spell, Hall impressed with his playmaking ability both as a runner and a receiver. His all-round abilities, including as a blocker, were what tempted the Jets to move up to select Hall with the 35th overall pick and these were on display in the first half of last year. Unfortunately, he missed the rest of the year due to injury.

Carter and Knight can provide good depth but the running game fell off once they were called upon to replace Hall. Carter saw his playing time reducing as Hall broke out and struggled to hold down a starting role after he got hurt. The undrafted rookie Knight gave the Jets a boost for a few games with his fresh legs late in the year, and even won a rookie of the week award, but fell off down the stretch.



Key concern for 2022: Hall’s injury status

As mentioned, after a great first half of the season, Hall tore his ACL in Denver, ending his season and putting his status in terms of his readiness for training camp in doubt. The team is encouraged by his progress, and hopeful he will be ready in time to suit up in week one, but it could take him some time to get back up to full speed.

Player who must step up in 2022: Carter

Carter led the Jets in rushing in 2021, and along with Hall, looked set to give the Jets a dominant one-two punch for the next few seasons. However, he had a disappointing sophomore campaign.



After rushing for 60 yards in the season opener, Carter only surpassed 50 yards one other time all year. That came in the upset win over the Bills as Carter racked up 76 yards and a touchdown.

However, he was unable to build on that, as he was banged-up down the stretch and gained just 62 yards on 30 carries over his last seven games.

Carter needs to prove he can stay on the field and try to recapture his rookie season form, during which time he was among the league leaders in terms of the rate at which he broke tackles.

Biggest camp battle: Carter vs. Abanikanda vs. Knight

While Hall is the presumptive starter, the other three candidates for a major role are not just competing to back him up. There could also be extra work and maybe even an opportunity to start early in the year if Hall is not completely ready.

Abanikanda was drafted in the fifth round with some analysts calling the selection a steal. His breakaway speed could make him a big play threat off the bench, but Carter and Knight have a more well-rounded game that could earn them more chances to contribute on passing downs.

Overall 2023 outlook

Everything hinges on Hall, without whom the Jets go from having a deep group with elite potential to a pedestrian group that lacks star power. If he can re-establish himself in 2023, the Jets should have a dangerous offense this season.

Another key is the offensive line, which the Jets hope will have fewer injury issues in 2023 than they did last season. After all, while the running game fell apart after Hall was placed on injured reserve, the Jets also lost Alijah Vera-Tucker in the same week and that could have had as much of an impact on their inability to run the ball as the running backs did.