Jets 2023 Position Breakdown: Can Aaron Rodgers usher in a new era?

Heading into the 2023 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group.

This time, we’ll go in-depth on the quarterbacks…

Projected depth chart

Starter: Aaron Rodgers

Backups: Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle

Key additions/losses: Traded for Rodgers, lost Mike White in free agency

Top Performer in 2022: Wilson 55 percent completions, led the team with 1,688 passing yards and six touchdown passes, went 5-4 as a starter.

2022 ranking via PFF: Wilson – 41st (out of 41 qualifiers). Rodgers - 10th (with Green Bay).

What Jets’ quarterbacks have going for them

After years of uncertainty, unrealized potential and widespread futility at the quarterback position, the Jets at last have a known quantity at the position.

Joe Douglas’ ambitious swoop for the future Hall of Famer Rodgers during the offseason landed the team their dream target and now he’s expected to make the Jets a contender following 15 star-studded seasons as the Packers’ starter.

Rodgers was the league’s MVP in 2020 and 2021 and is still considered to have plenty in the tank at 39-years-old, even though the Packers missed the playoffs last year. Rodgers threw an uncharacteristic 12 interceptions as he was nursing an injured thumb for most of the year, but even in a down year his numbers were still much better than those which recent Jets’ passers have been putting up. This should be a dramatic upgrade at the most important of positions.

In addition to one of the strongest arms in NFL history, Rodgers brings elite pocket presence, smarts and experience to a Jets offense that has been lacking in all three attributes from their quarterbacks in recent seasons. With his professional attitude, Rodgers’ leadership could have a transformative effect on his team. Scheme fit and chemistry with his pass catchers are non-concerns too, as he reunites with his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and two of his favorite targets in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

The Jets had hoped that Wilson would make the leap in 2022, but – despite posting a 5-4 record as a starter – his performance was disappointing with coaches and teammates losing confidence in him. The team seems committed to continuing to develop him and keeping him on the roster in a reserve role, but if he gets called into meaningful action, that’s probably a sign something has gone awry.

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Key concern for 2023: Is it too good to be true?

Given some of the misfortune that has plagued them in recent seasons, Jets fans could be forgiven for thinking that something will derail their season despite this move.

If Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, starts to show signs of regression or, even worse, misses time through injury, the move could backfire. Although it currently looks likely that Rodgers will return for at least one more season after this one, he’s going to have an enormous cap number in 2024. The Jets will hope that the moves they’ve made to fortify the offensive line will help to keep Rodgers well-protected.

While Rodgers has already dispelled concerns that he will struggle to handle the New York media or that he might just be making this move for attention, he needs to elevate this team into one that is ready to win prime-time games and navigate a tricky early-season schedule.

Player who must step up in 2023: Rodgers

As noted, Rodgers threw 12 interceptions last season and he didn’t post a single 300-yard game as a passer. The Jets are hoping that this was due to his injured thumb, supporting cast and the growing philosophical differences between himself and the team.

Now that he’s in New York, Rodgers seems re-energized and determined to bring success to the Jets. He’s reunited with Hackett, who he grew close to during his time as the Packers’ offensive coordinator between 2019 and 2021 and seems excited to get to work with a Jets roster that has plenty of potential.

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest camp battle: Wilson vs. Boyle vs. Chris Streveler

If all goes to plan, Rodgers will start every game in 2023, rendering the backup role irrelevant. However, the Jets still hold out some hope that Wilson could be groomed to take over from Rodgers in a few years.

For this year, he’ll have to compete with Boyle and Streveler to earn the number two spot. Boyle is a former teammate of Rodgers who should have good scheme familiarity, while the 2022 preseason star Streveler is more of a dual threat.

Overall 2023 outlook

Everything hinges on Rodgers in 2023, but the rest of the roster and the coaching staff needs to deliver too. Hopefully this isn’t a case of the Jets putting all of their eggs in one basket.

If all goes well, Rodgers’ presence should elevate the offensive line and pass catchers directly. There will also be less players in the box, which will benefit the running backs, and more consistency in extending drives should benefit them on the other side of the ball, by keeping defensive players fresh.

On the whole, the quarterback position for the Jets is looking as encouraging as it has for a long time.