Jets 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts see Gang Green going offensive tackle at No. 13

While all eyes on the Jets are firmly focused on a certain quarterback in Green Bay, there is still the prospect of the NFL Draft coming up on April 27.

As the dust settles after the NFL Scouting Combine, the prognosticators have had time to adjust their predictions as the huge reams of information from the ‘measurables’ taken in Indianapolis change the fates of the hundreds of pro football hopefuls.

And, of course, with those trade rumors swirling around Aaron Rodgers the prospects of the Jets still holding the first-round pick are uncertain. But here is where some of the best experts in the land expect Gang Green to take with the 13th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vinnie Iyer, Spriting News

WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)

Johnston didn't run the 40 at the Combine but his speed and vertical presence is pretty evident on film as the former Horned Frogs big playmaker and he made quick impressive work of the positional pass-catching drills. The Jets need to move on from oft-injured Corey Davis as an easy cap-cut and add Johnston to a young cadre of exciting playmakers that includes Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Elijah Moore with their new QB-to-be in mind.

OT, Peter Skronski (Northwestern)

No matter who the New York Jets quarterback is in 2023, the front office must take the final step to create a great supporting cast around them. While there’s plenty of debate over whether Skoronski is a guard or tackle, there’s no denying he is an excellent blocker who can start immediately and fill the final void on the Jets’ offensive line.

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

The New York Jets are in need of help at offensive tackle, and they get the super athletic Johnson to protect the quarterback.



Walter Football

OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

Mekhi Becton has been a huge disappointment, so the Jets may use this pick to find a new offensive tackle. Jones is a raw lineman who showed great upside at the combine

OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

There are still some kinks to Jones' game that need to be ironed out, but that's to be expected for a player who isn't as experienced as others in this class. But what we've seen in that limited time? It gives me goosebumps thinking how good Jones could be one day. No tackle in this class has a higher ceiling.

OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

Skoronski had a bit of a mixed bag at the combine. His arm length measured in at less-than-ideal for an offensive tackle, which could necessitate a move inside. On the other hand, he inspired breathless praise from none other than Joe Thomas for his work in drills, who is a pretty good identifier of o-line talent. He’s got the highest floor of any blocker in his class, but his solid footwork suggests his ceiling is pretty far up there, too.

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

This pick is a bit of a projection with Duane Brown deciding he’s going to come back for another season in the NFL, but Johnson would give the Jets a little young insurance at offensive tackle — assuming they even have this pick once the Aaron Rodgers saga comes to a close.

