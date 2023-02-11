Jets 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Gang Green grabs offensive tackle in first round

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in a while, the Jets have a roster that looks rather formidable on both sides of the ball. Of course, the question of who will be under center remains a huge thorn in head coach Robert Saleh's and general manager Joe Douglas' side. But after last year's fantastic success, the Jets' brain trust is looking for another great draft.



But with speculation around the free agent front, many draft prognosticators see Gang Green not getting into the quarterback game in the first round, but still focusing on improving the offense.



The latest mocks have focused in on who the Jets will take with the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.



Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com





No. 13: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Johnson (6-6, 310) allowed zero sacks and just 14 pressures on 449 pass-rush blocks last season, per PFF. Whoever the Jets have at QB next season will greatly appreciate having him on board.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

No. 13: OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

Jones is still learning the position, but he's an athletic freak. He also plays angry, which is something I love in an offensive lineman. I don't know that you'll want him starting at LT from Day 1, but he could have the highest upside of any tackle prospect in the class.

Diante Lee, The Athletic

No. 6 (Jets trade up via Detroit): QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Bryce Young is the quarterback the Jets were convinced [Zach] Wilson was. He escapes pressure, keeps his eyes downfield and makes every throw. In spite of his size... Young stands tall in the pocket and accepts that he will need to take hits. If the Jets’ offensive line were to stay upright and give Young time to throw, their passing game could take a leap in 2023.

Luke Easterling, Draftwire

No. 13: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Regardless of who ends up throwing passes for the Jets next year, that quarterback will need some improved protection, and the biggest need is at tackle. Johnson has played both tackle spots (as well as guard) at a high level against top competition, and would be a Day 1 starter.

Story continues

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

No. 13: CB Brian Branch (Alabama)

Smart, versatile and highly consistent, Branch can step in at nickel back or free safety to make the defense that much stouter.