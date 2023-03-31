Jets 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: OT remains popular pick

Team Buckeye offensive guard Paris Johnson Jr. (77) leaves the field following the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Ohio State Football Spring Game / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets have steadily been adding pieces during the offseason, and owner Woody Johnson recently said he's "pretty confident" a trade for Aaron Rodgers will get done.

But there's still plenty of work to be done to build a Super Bowl-contending roster, and the 2023 NFL Draft is obviously a great place to find young talent.

With that being said, here is where the latest mock drafts have the Jets going in Round 1:



Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure more than twice as often last year than he had been in the previous two seasons, per computer vision. While I am hopeful Mekhi Becton is healthy and able to line up at tackle, the former first-round pick has played just 48 snaps in two seasons. This win-now roster benefits most in the short term by building in the trenches. The 6-6, 310-pound former Buckeye didn't give up even one sack on 449 pass-rush blocks and allowed just 14 pressures in 2022, per PFF.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

The Jets allowed a sack on 7.1 percent of their dropbacks last season, which was the 10th most in the league. Assuming Aaron Rodgers becomes a Jet at some point, selecting an offensive lineman in Round 1 is a no-brainer. Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker have dealt with various injuries, so the Jets have to bolster their offensive line, and Johnson -- who has 26 career starts -- allowed pressure on 2.4 percent of his snaps last season with Ohio State.



Bruce Feldman, The Athletic



OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

If you’re bringing in Aaron Rodgers, you do whatever you can to get him comfortable, and a gifted, athletic giant like the 6 feet 5, 311-pound Jones should help. Jones started all 15 games at left tackle for the national champions and looks and moves like a super-sized power forward — which he was, as a standout high school basketball player. He ran a 4.97 40 at the combine. He has good length with 34 ¾-inch arms, and he is the rare player who measured an inch taller in Indianapolis than he was listed by his college.

The Coaching Intel: “(Tennessee OT Darnell Wright) was more physical, but Jones is a better athlete and more of a pure left tackle. He has that good bounce to handle the speed rushers. He looks like a big-ass basketball player.”

“Watch how effortlessly he moves for a 315-pound guy when he gets out and pulls. It should be illegal to run like that at that size. We thought he got a lot better over the course of the year.”



Jordan Reid, ESPN

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

With a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers still up in the air, the Jets' biggest need area remains offensive tackle. They dealt with a slew of injuries at both tackle spots last season and must continue to add players to try to fill that hole. Johnson has experience at guard and tackle, but his best position is left tackle, where he got better in each game in 2022. New York could slot him in right away as the blindside protector for Rodgers.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

DL Bryan Bresee (Clemson)

Head coach Robert Saleh comes from San Francisco where there is a belief that there is no such thing as too much talent on the defensive line. They plug Bryan Bresee inside next to Quinnen Williams.



Eric Edholm, NFL.com

OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

Left tackle Duane Brown has one year left on his deal, but he'll turn 38 before the start of next season. The Jets need to get the tackle spot ironed out with Aaron Rodgers intending to play for them in 2023. Mekhi Becton would have his fifth-year option declined in this scenario.



Will Brinson, CBS Sports



OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)



The Jets might go all in on Aaron Rodgers this year, but it shouldn't stop them from acquiring more tackle depth, particularly for the future (one has to presume Rodgers will play at least two years) with Duane Brown aging and Mekhi Becton still a question mark for the future.

