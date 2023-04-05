Jets 2023 NFL Draft buzz: Georgia OT Broderick Jones to visit Gang Green

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) on the line during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium / Bryan Lynn - USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest Jets buzz heading into the 2023 NFL Draft...

April 5, 11:40 a.m.

Georgia's Broderick Jones has been linked to the Jets in many mock drafts, and now Gang Green will get an up-close look at the offensive tackle.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones has pre-draft visits lined up with the Jets, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

Jones, the starting left tackle on the Bulldogs 2022 national title team, has a great combination of size and athleticism at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds.

Adding a tackle in the first round seems like an obvious move for the Jets, and with four or five tackles projected to go in the first round and quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft, the Jets are in a good spot to grab a talented tackle.

