Jets 2023 NFL Draft buzz: Georgia OT Broderick Jones to visit Gang Green

SNY
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) on the line during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) on the line during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium / Bryan Lynn - USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest Jets buzz heading into the 2023 NFL Draft...

April 5, 11:40 a.m.

Georgia's Broderick Jones has been linked to the Jets in many mock drafts, and now Gang Green will get an up-close look at the offensive tackle.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones has pre-draft visits lined up with the Jets, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

Jones, the starting left tackle on the Bulldogs 2022 national title team, has a great combination of size and athleticism at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds.

Adding a tackle in the first round seems like an obvious move for the Jets, and with four or five tackles projected to go in the first round and quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft, the Jets are in a good spot to grab a talented tackle.