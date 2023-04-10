Jets 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: How much will Gang Green invest in offensive line?

Jets GM Joe Douglas / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

This is weird. Seriously. It is. It’s felt like the Jets have been rebuilding ever since Woody Johnson kicked John Idzik to the curb following the 2014 season. The NFL Draft always provided a glimpse into the possibility of a more promising future.

Sure, the Jets stunk now. Maybe they wouldn’t in one, two or three years — when this class developed.

That’s so far from the case now. While Aaron Rodgers isn’t official yet, the Jets are all-in on 2023. They have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. So, while this draft is interesting, it doesn’t seem to carry the same weight as it usually does.

Oh how things have changed.

Still, this is the draft and this is mock draft season. So here’s our first three-round projection for 2023. We used ProFootballFocus’ mock draft simulator to piece it together, putting a heavier emphasis on the site’s big board than fan submission. There is a trade feature in the mock where opposing teams can offer you packages of picks for your selection. Offers were enticing, but no deals were struck.

Round 1, Pick 13 - Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.



What they’re saying (NFL.com): Long, athletic tackle in need of additional technique work but possessing the traits to become a long-time starter on the left side. Johnson is still filling out his frame and he should get stronger. He’s much better as a move blocker than man blocker but he can bridge that gap with more coaching. He’s loose and quick in pass protection but will need to add core strength and get better with inside hands to prevent edge defenders from bypassing his anchor. Johnson’s athletic tools and position versatility are advantageous but the going could be a little bumpy early on before he settles in.

Why was he the pick? I’m a bit more bullish on the Jets offensive line than some. A Ben Jones signing seems likely (once Rodgers is official), which solidifies the interior when paired with Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Duane Brown is back and showed what he can do last year with one working shoulder — imagine him with two. At right tackle you have Max Mitchell, who showed promise before landing on the injured reserve with blood clots, and Mekhi Becton, the all-world talented former first-round pick who hasn’t been able to stay healthy the last two years.

The Jets have something there if the above group can stay healthy. Yes, that’s a big if. Which is why Johnson is the pick. You cannot run the risk the injury bug takes a bite and Rodgers is left paying for it.

The Jets need insurance now, and a plan to replace Brown when he (likely) retires in 2023. Johnson gives the Jets that not only their tackle of the future, but insurance inside and outside. He started 13 games at guard as a sophomore.

One final note here: The Jets might not be able to pass on Jalen Carter (Georgia) if the defensive tackle slides. There are very real concerns there, but his talent is so tantalizing. Some coaches I touched base with believe he has not Pro Bowl or All-Pro potential, but Hall of Fame ability. He’s a better prospect than Quinnen Williams was coming out.

It’s hard to see Robert Saleh passing on adding someone like that to his defensive line.

Round 2, Pick 42 - N/A (traded to Packers for Aaron Rodgers)

Analysis: The Packers are still holding out hope they can steal the 13th overall pick from the Jets. It seems highly — highly — unlikely that happens. GM Joe Douglas understands the value of a top-15 selection and needs to use it to round out this roster. Picks next year? Sure. The first-rounder this year? No way.

There’s no hard deadline to get this deal done yet. Ultimately, when it does, it will likely include this second-round pick, a conditional pick next year (predicated on Jets’ team success in 2022 and whether or not Rodgers plays in 2023), and a player (think wideout Corey Davis or Denzel Mims).

Round 2, Pick 43 - TCU Guard Steve Avila

What they’re saying (NFL.com): Three-year starter who offers versatility, power and athleticism. Playing at a lighter weight should not be a problem if teams want that from him. His girth makes him resistant to opposing power, and he’s light enough on his feet for pass protection duties and run blocks that extend beyond the box. He’s not a consistently nasty finisher and below average hand work has a clear impact on his ability to sustain blocks. Avila is likely to start right away as a Day 2 draft pick and should have a solid NFL career as either a guard or center.

Why was he the pick? This pick is courtesy of the Cleveland Browns. They gave it to New York for wideout Elijah Moore, whose trade is still a little bit puzzling. The Jets had their reasons.

Adding Mecole Hardman made Moore expendable and dealing him allowed the Jets to have three wideouts in set roles (Garrett Wilson the star, Allen Lazard the physical presence, Hardman in the slot). Considering how upset Moore got with his playing time last year, there was a chance for another flare up if he wasn’t playing as much as he liked. Moore also had a tendency to give up on routes he wasn’t the No. 1 option on — that wouldn’t have sat well with Rodgers.

Still, you’re talking about a talented 23-year-old who dazzled with his potential as a rookie and in camp last year. To just move on from a guy you drafted in the second round last year because you wanted to add Hardman? Again: The Jets have their reasons. I just don’t agree with them.

But that’s over now. The Jets need to make this pick count. Avila works well in large part for his flexibility. The Jets can work to develop him into their long-term starting center, but in the interim, he’s depth at all three interior line positions.