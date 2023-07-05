Jets 2023 Make or Break: Can Jamien Sherwood earn more playing time?

Jamien Sherwood / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

NFL training camp starts towards the end of July, which means players around the league are getting their last bits of offseason work in before the real work of trying to make the roster begins.

For certain players, this season is what some may call “Make or Break,” meaning they need to put together a productive year or they could be looking for employment elsewhere at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

We’ll highlight those players for the Jets, continuing with linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

2022 Stats

- 17 games (no starts)

- 16 tackles, one tackles for loss

- 0.5 sacks, one quarterback hit

Why Make or Break?

The Jets drafted the former Auburn safety Sherwood in the fifth round of the 2021 draft and immediately converted him to linebacker. After starting four games as a rookie, albeit in a part-time role, the 23-year-old suffered a season-ending injury and then was limited almost exclusively to special teams duties in 2022.

At the moment, the Jets don’t appear to have much depth at the linebacker position, which could mean that Sherwood gets a good opportunity to establish himself as a contributor and perhaps set himself up for an even bigger role.

What will break it?

The team has been using Sherwood as C.J. Mosley’s backup, playing the Mike position and wearing the headset when in the game. However, Mosley plays a full-time role, so if he stays healthy, Sherwood’s route to playing time would be blocked. Even if Mosley leaves at the end of the season, the Jets aren’t going to pencil Sherwood into that spot unless he has shown he can handle these duties over a significant sample.

Sherwood seemed to have made solid progress against the run during the preseason, but his awareness in coverage was a concern and this could be what has limited his playing time so far. He must improve in this area, otherwise, he could be exploited regularly by opposing quarterbacks.

The Jets have been linked with a potential move for Kwon Alexander, who was a starter for them last season and racked up 69 tackles. Alexander is still a free agent and if the Jets do re-sign him, then Sherwood might need to rely on someone getting hurt to have any chance of getting significant reps on defense.

What will make it?

Sherwood has basically admitted that he didn’t really know what he was doing in his rookie year – which saw him used in the strongside role which appears to be up for grabs in camp. Now that he’s more comfortable within the system, he should be better equipped to hold his own. He said in an interview with the Jets’ official website that last year gave him confidence he can handle the linebacker role, so it must have been frustrating not to get on the field much in the regular season, especially coming off a torn Achilles.

He has also reportedly worked on his body since entering the league, telling reporters that he was up to 237 pounds now, having entered the league at 212. This should make a difference in terms of his ability to take on blockers and there were already signs of that in preseason last year as he was no longer being taken out at the second level so routinely.

If the Jets start using Sherwood on the strongside again in camp and preseason rather than just as the second-team Mike, that will be a good sign that they’re intending to give him live reps during the season. Alexander ultimately played just under 50 percent of the snaps last year, so that could translate to a significant role.