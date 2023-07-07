Jets 2023 Make or Break: Can Brandin Echols play a key role this season?

Brandin Echols / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

NFL training camp starts towards the end of July, which means players around the league are getting their last bits of offseason work in before the real work of trying to make the roster begins.

For certain players, this season is what some may call “Make or Break,” meaning they need to put together a productive year or they could be looking for employment elsewhere at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

We’ll highlight those players for the Jets, continuing with defensive back Brandin Echols.

2022 Stats

- 14 games (no starts)

- Eight tackles, two passes defensed

Why Make or Break?

Echols exceed expectations by breaking into the starting lineup as a rookie in 2021, although he didn’t face much competition and had an up-and-down season in that role. In 14 starts, he intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and broke up another nine, but was exploited regularly in coverage too.

Last season, the Jets brought in DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner and Echols found himself relegated to a reserve role. With Reed, Gardner and Michael Carter II each playing all 17 games, this meant he didn’t get to play much. However, he was essentially the next player in off the bench and played 69 defensive snaps as an injury replacement and as a regular in the seldom-used dime packages.

The Jets didn’t really add any cornerbacks of note during the offseason so a similar role is available for Echols to potentially claim, with the promise of more playing time should there be any injuries. Can he establish himself as a key rotational contributor ahead of his contract year or will he be squeezed out and end up off the team?



What will break it?

Echols will begin the season on the suspended list, which isn’t an ideal position to be in. Players like Javelin Guidry, Jarrick Bernard-Converse or Tony Adams could be candidates to get the reps earmarked for Echols in the opener. The suspension is only for one game and stems from a car accident ahead of the 2022 season, so if Echols has had any character concerns among the coaching staff, he has had plenty of time to convince the team he can be relied upon since then.

The Jets will obviously be hoping Carter, Reed and Gardner remain healthy once again, but this will be bad news for Echols’ chances of getting any decent amount of playing time. The Jets have also given themselves more options to perhaps play with three safeties or in other configurations, which could eat into his available reps.

What will make it?

One thing Echols did to enhance his importance to the Jets last season was to really work on his special teams contributions. He established himself as a primary punt gunner, wrestling that role away from wide receiver Jeff Smith, who is now with the Giants. In tandem with pro bowler Justin Hardee, Echols helped a punt coverage unit that was among the best in the league for much of the season, although they did surrender two crucial touchdown returns down the stretch. If Echols can retain this role, he’ll definitely be on the roster and is versatile enough to be called upon for defensive duties in a variety of positions.

The other key thing he did was to prove himself to be a viable option to play in the slot. That was where he played most of his reps in 2022, having primarily played outside in his rookie year and at Kentucky. This versatility obviously improves his chances of being the next man up. At some stage, perhaps he could get some work as a deep safety to fully establish himself as a perfect utility player and sixth defensive back.

In order to be effective when he does get opportunities, Echols will need to show some development from his inconsistent rookie season. Hopefully, he will have picked up some things by playing with great players like Reed and Gardner so he can give up fewer big plays.