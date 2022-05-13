Jets’ 2022 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson treated image

The Jets re-loaded in the offseason and believe they are ready to take a huge step towards becoming actual contenders. But with the schedule they have, it will be a very, very huge step.

Their first nine games are filled with land mines as they try to get off to a rare fast start. They’re staring at a game against the defending AFC champs, four other games against playoff teams from last season and three games against teams that just missed. In fact, their “easiest” game in that opening gauntlet is probably their Week 7 trip to Denver – where they’ll face a Broncos team that landed QB Russell Wilson in an offseason trade.

In all, they face seven games against 2021 playoff teams, and 10 games against teams with winning records last season. And that doesn’t even include the long-awaited “revenge” game in Seattle for ex-Jet Jamal Adams.

Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

The Jets haven’t won an opener – or a game in September – since 2018. Could this be the year? Well, the Ravens only went 8-9 last year and they’ve since traded WR Marquis “Hollywood” Brown. But don’t be fooled: They’re always a tough team and they still have Lamar Jackson. They may not be an AFC power anymore, but this would still be a heck of a statement game for the new-look Jets as they try to prove “next year” is finally here. Seems like a lot to ask in Week 1.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

The Browns changed everything about their franchise this offseason when they held their noses, closed their eyes and traded three first-round picks (and six picks overall) to Houston for QB Deshaun Watson, who only agreed to the trade after they gave him an unprecedented, fully guaranteed, $230 million contract. He’ll really help them too – if he plays. He’s still facing an NFL suspension as well as civil suits from 23 women who allege sexual misconduct. A suspension seems likely and this game is early, which would be a huge break for the Jets.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

They are now the patron saints of rising from the ashes, after they went 2-14 in 2019, 4-11-1 in 2020 and then went on a wild Super Bowl run last year. Of course, having Joe Burrow at QB helps. Jets QB Zach Wilson is no Burrow, yet. But the Bengals are more than just a QB anyway. They’ve got three dangerous receivers, a strong running game, and aggressive defense. If they’ve actually fixed their offensive line, they might be hard to stop.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

Ben Roethlisberger was a shell of his former self last season, but the Steelers were still good enough to go 9-7-1 and make the playoffs. With an offense built around RB Najee Harris, they really only need new QB Mitchell Trubisky to be average. The real interesting battle in this game, though, will be in the trenches. The Jets fortified their offensive line, but can it hold up against the Steelers’ T.J. Watt-led pass rush? It’ll be quite a test.

Early prediction: LOSS



Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 9, 1 p.m.

This game might have looked a lot different if the Jets had landed Tyreek Hill instead of the Dolphins. But now the uber-fast receiver is in Miami, joining WR Jaylen Waddle to help with QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets have plenty of new weapons too, even if they don’t have a receiver like Hill yet. In the end, this game will come down to which of the young quarterbacks with something to prove can actually … you know, prove something.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers, Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

The good news for the Jets is they will play this game one week after the Packers play the Giants in London, so maybe – maybe – they can catch a break against a jet-lagged, road-weary Packers team. Probably not, though, because Aaron Rodgers is still their quarterback and even with WR Davante Adams now gone, this is still one of the best teams in the NFC.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 7: at Denver Broncos, Oct. 23, 4:05 p.m.

Ah, the “soft” spot in their schedule against a Broncos team that went 7-10 last year. Of course, that was before they upgraded at quarterback to Wilson, who should be a lot better at taking advantage of the weapons around him than Teddy Bridgewater was. Add in a Top 10 defense, and this is a new team and a dangerous trip.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Maybe the most embarrassing moment of the season last year was when Bill Belichick and his rookie quarterback beat the Jets 54-13 in New England right after the Jets’ bye week. It doesn’t even matter that Wilson got hurt in that game. It was still a humiliation. And in two games against the Patriots last season, the Jets lost by a combined 79-19. QB Mac Jones is good and so are the Patriots, but they are no longer AFC royalty. Step No. 1 for the Jets as they climb out of their cellar is to close this gap and get over whatever psychological hurdles they seem to have when they face this franchise. This would be the week to do it.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

This isn’t the Patriots’ AFC East anymore. It belongs to the Bills, who are a legit Super Bowl contender in the high-powered, ultra-competitive AFC. They have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen, plenty of weapons around him, and had the best defense in the NFL last season. They beat the Jets by a combined score of 72-27 in two games last season. This year’s games should be closer, but maybe not much.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 10: BYE

Jermaine Johnson, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson

Week 11: at New England Patriots, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

As if the first nine games weren’t hard enough, they’ve got to come out of the bye week and go to New England? The Jets could really be reeling by this point, but the bye week will allow them to catch their breath and settle down whatever has been going wrong. I know, that’s what they thought last year too before that post-bye horror show in Foxborough, Mass. That can’t possibly happen again, right? Right?!?

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

The calm after the storm. They get to settle down from a brutal schedule and come home to face a bad Bears team with a questionable, young QB in Justin Fields. The Bears are in total rebuild mode, and by the looks of their roster they haven’t even really started yet.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.

There are a lot of better teams than the Vikings, but they’ve got a new head coach in former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and he sure does have a lot to work with up there. RB Dalvin Cook and WRs Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson would be dangerous with any quarterback, even Kirk Cousins. And Wilson will find out that’s a loud and tough place for a young quarterback to play, too.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

If the Bills are healthy, they should be rounding into form about now, getting ready for what they hope will be a Super Bowl run. They certainly won’t let the Jets stand in the way of that. Not that the Jets are capable of getting in their way. Certainly not up in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Early prediction: LOSS



Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions, Dec. 18, 1 p.m.

Dan Campbell is one of the few coaches in the NFL who might be more fiery than Robert Saleh. And like Saleh, he had his team playing much better towards the end of last year. They went 3-3 in their last six games and went down to the wire in all but two of their final nine games. Now they’ve added stud pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jameson Williams should be playing this late in the season. This could be a very good game between two growing teams that aren’t quite ready for prime time yet.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday night), 8:15 p.m.

Round 1 of the Zach Wilson-Trevor Lawrence went to the Jets (26-21) last season, but the quarterback battle was not the Young Gun shootout some were hoping to see. Lawrence had the better passing numbers, going 26 of 39 for 280 yards. But Wilson (14 of 22, 102 yards) also ran four times for 91 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown. What did we learn? That we need to see more from both of them, and on better teams. Maybe this late-season matchup will be more fitting for the 2021 1-2 picks.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 1, 4:05 p.m.

Well, you know Jamal Adams has this game circled on his calendar so he can get his revenge against the franchise that traded him. He won’t recognize a lot of that franchise, though, given all the changes in the two years since he left. It also won’t help him that the Seahawks no longer have a good defense, nor do they have Russell Wilson. Trips to Seattle are never easy, but this version of the Jets may actually have a shot.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins, Jan. 7 or 8, TBD

Games this late usually come down to one thing: To whom does it matter most. Unfortunately for the Jets, their terrible early schedule has a chance to take them out of any real run at the playoffs before the season really begins. The Dolphins are a little closer to contention and might have a shot to be in a race in the final weekend of the season. They have a better chance of actually needing this game.

Early prediction: LOSS