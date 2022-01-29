Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu emerges as No. 4 overall pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ikem EkwonuAmerican football player
- Derek StingleyAmerican football player-coach
The 2022 NFL Draft is three months away, and the Jets have a golden chance to add franchise players with a pair of top-10 picks.
Gang Green goes to Las Vegas April 28-30 armed with the Nos. 4 and 10 overall selections. The latest mocks sense a common theme between three positions.
Here is a look at this past week's projections, including a prospect standing out in the fourth slot.
No. 4: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State OT
Adding more protection around Zach Wilson should help the Jets' young QB1 develop in 2022. With Morgan Moses' contract up, general manager Joe Douglas could opt to take the big, athletic tackle to shore up the offensive line.
No. 10: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State WR
Building around Zach Wilson will require the Jets to expend top picks on perimeter playmakers. Wilson is an A+ wideout with soft hands and superb route-running skills.
No. 4: Derek Stingley, LSU CB
Stingley is losing ground as the draft's top cornerback, and Ahmad Gardner is gaining steam. Relative to what has been put on tape over the past two years, I can absolutely understand coming to that conclusion. Stingley could be a really special player if he returns to form, however. If you take Gardner, you're banking on the consistency he has shown. If you take Stingley, it is based on what he could become in the NFL.
No. 10: Drake London, USC WR
After taking Derek Stingley Jr. with its first pick, New York selects London out of USC. He is a big-bodied wide receiver who is able to win downfield. Although both are coming off injuries, London would be a good compliment for the skillset of Elijah Moore. They also give Zach Wilson some big-time weapons.
No. 4: George Karlaftis, Purdue EDGE
The Jets haven't possessed a great edge rusher in quite some time. That appeared to change in the wake of the Carl Lawson signing, but he suffered a season-ending injury. Even with his return next year, the Jets could use another player who can put great pressure on the quarterback on the opposite side.
No. 10: Derek Stingley, LSU CB
The Jets have needed cornerback help for quite some time. They'll be able to obtain a shutdown corner with this selection.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
No. 4: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State OT
I believe the Jets will look to bring the beef with their first of two selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If Alabama’s Evan Neal is gone, I expect this pick to be N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu, and vice versa. The Jets have to protect franchise quarterback Zach Wilson a lot better than they did in 2021. Adding Ekwonu to an offensive line that already includes Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker is a great way to do that.
No. 10: Drake London, USC WR
London seems like a match made in heaven for the Jets. No wide receiver recorded more contested catches this season, and that's with him only playing eight games due to injury.