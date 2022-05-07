Jets 2022 NFL Draft Signings: Sauce Gardner becomes first pick to sign rookie deal

Sauce Gardner holds up Jets jersey

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets will now work on contracts for their drafted players.

Here's the latest on who has signed and what their terms will be on their rookie deals...



May 7, 4:45 p.m.

The Jets announced that first-round pick Sauce Gardner has signed his rookie deal, becoming the first member of the team's draft class to do so.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that the deal is a fully guaranteed four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) worth $33.4 million, including a $21.5 million signing bonus.

Gardner's signing is the earliest by any Jets first-rounder in the last 40 years. He narrowly beat out Leonard Williams, who signed his rookie deal on May 8, 2015.