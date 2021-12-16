Jets 2022 NFL Draft names to watch, including LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Evan Neal/Derek Stingley Jr./Kyle Hamilton Treated Image

The Jets are already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, which means these last four games are all about development for the young players on the roster.

In turn, looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft is natural -- not only for fans but GM Joe Douglas and his group as well.

At the moment, Gang Green owns the No. 4 overall pick with their 3-10 record, while also having the Seattle Seahawks' No. 7 pick (thank you, Jamal Adams trade) as well. There's still games to play, which means draft position will be moving around before the end of the regular season.

But there is a good chance both of the Jets' picks land in the Top 10, with Seattle reeling in their own right to go along with the Jets' struggles.

For a rebuilding franchise, having two picks at those spots means needing to get them absolutely right because they will be considered vital pieces to making this process a success sooner rather than later.

The Jets have numerous holes to fill, too. They believe they have their franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson, so that's not a necessity. The defensive side of the ball -- the secondary and the defensive line particularly -- could use some remodeling. The Jets could also want to protect Wilson even more with a few top offensive linemen available.

There's options to work with, so here are a few names Jets fans should get to know with those two first rounders under Douglas' belt:

LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) reacts after making a tackle against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Tiger Stadium.

CB Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU

He's been someone widely pinned on the Jets in early mock drafts thus far, as Robert Saleh's defense could certainly use another corner who can grow in this rebuild.

Stingley was a five-star recruit and the top high school player in the 2019 class, and arguably the top corner in this defense-heavy draft. He's physical yet refined in his technique that yields production, as his six interceptions showed in 2019.



Injuries and coaching changes didn't help solidify his case the past two seasons, but Stingley is someone believed to be a solid press corner who hasn't reached his full potential.

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

There are Swiss Army knives and then there's Hamilton, a "unicorn-caliber player" as The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs called him.

The Fighting Irish truly used Hamilton in any way they could, and no that wasn't a detriment to his growth through college. He is just that talented and instinctual on the field that he can play from the line of scrimmage to the very back as the last line of defense.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Hamilton has the ability to do whatever he wants in Saleh's defense. And that's what this unit needs: An overall playmaker who can wear different hats and make plays all over the field. In seven games this year, Hamilton had 34 combined tackles, three interceptions, and four passes defended.

OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Houston Texans at No. 3 overall (at least right now) could use some offensive line help, and Neal could be their target. If he falls to the Jets, though, it'll be hard for Douglas not to want to solidify his tackle positions for at least the next five years in front of Wilson.

Neal is a freak of nature athletically, and standing at 6-foot-6, 360 pounds, he's played both tackle positions for the Crimson Tide. Like Mekhi Becton, don't let the size fool you. He's fast with his hands and legs, and insanely powerful in run blocking.

Imagine having Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Neal on the same line -- three young players who can develop as a unit together. You win the game in the trenches and Douglas knows that. Neal is arguably the best tackle in this draft, so he has to be considered.

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Maybe not with their first pick, but the Jets do need some help off the edge. Yes, Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry were lost for the season. But Karlaftis could play opposite them next season and create a formidable front.

He had 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and 39 total tackles in 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2021 with two forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Powerful with a constant motor, Karlaftis wants nothing more than to get the quarterback on the ground. The Jets need more of that.

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Keep Elam on the radar. He may not be worth of a Top 10 pick at the moment, but as we've seen in the past, the rankings always change after Pro Days and the NFL Combine.

Elam was tested by opponents in 2020 and he delivered 11 passes defended with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. In 2021, he had five passes defended, 27 tackles, and one pick.

At 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, he's an ideal outside press corner who can use his length and physicality to disrupt receivers. Will he raise his draft stock? His offseason can easily do that.