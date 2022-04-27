Jets 2022 NFL Draft buzz and rumors: Could Jermaine Johnson be the play at No. 4?

Jermaine Johnson II at NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday night, but there's always buzz leading up to and around the big event. Here is the latest reporting and rumors about the Jets.

April 27, 1:18 p.m.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano has been hearing that Robert Saleh really wants an edge rusher with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. And he's also heard that Florida State's Jermaine Johnson is someone whom he loves, even favoring him over Oregon standout Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux was long believed to be an option for Gang Green at No. 4, and that could still be the case. But this is the first time we've really seen Johnson jolt up to a potential Top 5 selection.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has also heard from "several around the NFL" that Johnson has a better shot to go at No. 4 compared to Thibodeaux.

April 25, 4:05 p.m.

Deebo Samuel is the latest player potentially on the trade block, as he reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers. The Jets' 10th overall pick was rumored to be available to make that happen.

However, Niners GM John Lynch tried putting an end to those rumors saying "I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo... he's just too good of a player."

Take that as you will because GMs can definitely be swayed by a package no matter what they say.

April 25, 12:00 p.m.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline is hearing that Jets owner Woody Johnson will be "very involved" in the team's draft. To what extent is the real question, but that is very interesting to hear.