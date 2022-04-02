Jets 2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Two names beginning to stand out as possible No. 4 pick

Kayvon Thibodeaux smiling during combine interview

The Jets have a lot of needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Gang Green's defense ranked as one of the worst in football last season.

The latest mocks have been split on who the Jets will take with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Will it be Kayvon Thibodeaux or Sauce Gardner? Here's the latest.









Kyle Stackpole, CBSSports.com

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

The Jets were in the mix for Chandler Jones before he landed with the Raiders, per CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, which suggests that GM Joe Douglas is looking to make a big move at pass rusher.

And as long as Hutchinson, Walker and Thibodeaux don't go 1-2-3 (in any order), New York will be in position to add a potential game-changer off the edge. In this mock, it's the big and explosive Thibodeaux.

No. 10: WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

Passing on top cornerback prospect Ahmad Gardner might prove costly, but the Jets covet a No. 1 receiver for Zach Wilson. Heck, they were willing to give up their 35th, 38th and 69th draft picks for Tyreek Hill and a late third-rounder. After Hill chose the Dolphins, New York addresses the position with the silky smooth Olave.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com



No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

New mock, same pick. And yes, even with the secondary additions of corner D.J Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency.



No. 10: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

What are the chances that it takes until pick No. 10 for a wide receiver to come off the board? According to my models, a very low 17.5 percent. Wilson remains my top-rated receiver in this draft. His ability to produce both outside and from the slot helps differentiate him from many other top pass catchers in this class.



Kevin Hanson, SI.com

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

The Jets met with Thibodeaux at the combine, and the former top high school recruit felt that meeting went really well. At the combine, he showed an impressive combination of speed (4.58 40-yard dash) and strength (position-high 27 bench press reps).

Story continues

With an ideal frame, explosive first-step quickness and closing burst, double-digit sacks should become the norm for Thibodeaux relatively early in his NFL career.

No. 10: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

The Jets missed out on Chandler Jones in free agency, and a Tyreek Hill trade was “almost a done deal” before the receiver instead went to the Dolphins. By selecting Thibodeaux and Garrett Wilson in this mock, they address both needs with their first two picks.

Wilson is my top-ranked wide receiver prospect, has outstanding body control and is dynamic after the catch. The former Buckeye ran a (slightly) faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.38) in Indianapolis and posted a 70/1,058/12 line in 2021.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

The long, rangy cover corner with a polished game will remind Jets fans of Antonio Cromartie in his prime.

No. 10: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

It is hard to find safeties with both center-fielder skills and a linebacker mentality. Hamilton has superstar potential as a versatile chess piece with the capacity to play anywhere, from the deep middle to the box.