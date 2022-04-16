Jets 2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Could top prospect Aidan Hutchinson fall to No. 4?

Aidan Hutchinson Michigan peace sign

The Jets have a lot of needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Gang Green's defense ranked as one of the worst in football last season.

The latest mocks have the Jets looking to improve the defensive line with the fourth overall pick in the draft.



But which prospect will they target? Could a contender for the No. 1 pick fall in the Jets' lap? Here's what they are saying...



Brad Weiss, FanSided

No. 4: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

This year, the New York Jets hold two first-round picks, and even better, the selections will come within the first ten. The Jets start with pick No. 4 overall, and with it, they end up getting a player who many considered the No. 1 overall pick for a few weeks now.

That selection is Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, a dynamic pass rusher who is going to be a star in New York. Hutchinson plays with an incredible motor, and in Robert Saleh’s defense, you can expect him to rack up double-digit sacks as a rookie.

No. 10: WR Drake London (USC)

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft belongs to the New York Jets, who have already bolstered their roster at No. 4. With the fourth pick, New York added a defensive player in Aidan Hutchinson, and here at No. 10 overall, they go out and get a weapon for the offensive side of the ball.

Zach Wilson has yet to prove he is a legitimate QB1 at the NFL level, but bringing in a player like Drake London from USC can help him do just that. London has tremendous size, is a downright playmaker, and if he produces, would be the best Jets wideout from USC since Keyshawn Johnson.

Walter Football



No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

The Jets haven't possessed a great edge rusher in quite some time. That appeared to change in the wake of the Carl Lawson signing, but he suffered a season-ending injury. Even with his return next year, the Jets could use another player who can put great pressure on the quarterback on the opposite side.

Kayvon Thibodeaux terrorized Pac-12 backfields with his great pass-rushing ability. There's some question now about his passion for football, but this might be FUD spread by other teams who want Thibodeaux to fall to them.

No. 10: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

I didn't think the Jets needed a receiver very much, but Joe Douglas disagrees because he offered this pick to the Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf. Obviously, receiver will be considered at this spot if Douglas loves someone at the position. He needs to give Zach Wilson as much help as possible, after all.

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports

No. 4: DL Travon Walker (Georgia)

Walker has been getting some No. 1 overall buzz, but the Jets are able to land him at No. 4. Walker's versatility at his size gives him a chance to be a special talent and would immediately help raise the ceiling of the Jets' defensive line for the foreseeable future. New York may also consider Kayvon Thibodeaux here as well.

No. 10: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

With the top corner in the draft still sitting on the board, the Jets waste no time on this pick. "Sauce" Gardner, Bryce Hall, and free agent signee D.J. Reed form a strong unit in the secondary in a division that has a number of star receivers.

Adam Rank, NFL.com

No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

You did well to focus on your offensive needs in free agency. Love C.J. Uzomah. D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead are also great adds on defense. With Whitehead slated for strong safety, Hamilton would be an excellent free safety, in the mode of Justin Simmons of the Broncos. I know Jets fans will start groaning about Jamaal Adams. Let them. Hamilton could end up being the best player in this year's draft. Hey, Jags, I wouldn’t be super mad if you took him first overall, either. I know you won’t, but I wouldn’t be upset.

No. 10: DT Jordan Davis (Georgia)

No receivers have come off the board yet, and I understand you're going to be tempted here. But you hired Robert Saleh for his defensive prowess. Give him as much help as possible. The big-name edge players have been selected, but Davis is a guy who can collapse the middle and still get pressure on the quarterback, which is going to be very important. Get your receivers later.