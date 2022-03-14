Jets 2022 free agency report card: Grading Gang Green's offseason signings

Laken Tomlinson with 49ers

The Jets opened the NFL’s free-agent frenzy with a lot of available salary cap space and a lot of needs on their roster. They were intent on trying to fill holes at guard, safety, cornerback, tight end, and receiver. Maybe they’d find some help on the defensive line, too.

So how are they doing? Here’s a look at who they’ve signed and the grades they’ve gotten for their efforts so far:



Signed G Laken Tomlinson – 3 years, $40 million ($27 million guaranteed)

There is nothing not to love about this signing. The Jets got a Pro Bowl guard who has missed one game in his entire seven-year career (and not because of an injury, either). Tomlinson is still only 30 and he spent the last five years in San Francisco, where he worked in the same offensive scheme that the Jets run now. And they didn’t have to overspend to get him. His average of $13.3 million per year ranks just seventh among NFL guards. So talent, durability, familiarity, and all at a reasonable price? That’s a big win. And now the Jets have two powerful guards, with Alijah Vera-Tucker on the left, and the makings of a real strong offensive line for 2022. The only question is how quickly Tomlinson can transition to the right side since he’s played the left his entire career. But no one is worried about that.

Grade: A

Re-signed WR Braxton Berrios – 2 years, $12 million ($7 million guaranteed)

The Jets weren’t sure they’d be able to bring Berrios back after his strong finish to last season. But they always wanted to, if the price was right – and this was definitely the right price. They still view Berrios as more of a gadget receiver and an occasional slot receiver. Of course, he’s an All-Pro return man, too. And in the final three games of the season, he did it all, scoring two rushing TDs, one receiving TD and one on a kickoff return. He caught 20 passes for 180 yards in the final four games and developed a rapport with QB Zach Wilson. He’s not a star, but he’s the type of player that good teams find ways to keep and to use. And the financial risk is obviously low.

Grade: B+