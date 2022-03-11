Jets 2022 Free Agency Preview: Top priorities and 10 names to watch

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh treated image green background

Joe Douglas sounds like he’s ready to be aggressive after two years of gutting the Jets’ roster and restocking it with young talent. He’s got draft picks galore, plenty of salary cap space, and if he can find a big trade out there that he likes, he’s “ready to strike.”

All of that sounds good and exciting in theory, but are big, bold and aggressive moves really part of the Jets’ offseason plan?

That might depend on the definition of “big, bold and aggressive” because they seem willing to do and spend what’s necessary to build a better team around young quarterback Zach Wilson. But they also know they have a lot of needs, and aren’t at the point where they are just one or two overpriced players away.

“You look at what the Rams did with purchasing developed players already but those guys come with a premium,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh. “Are you at that point where you can make that jump, because of all the different things we need to get done as an organization, to be able to put ourselves in that position where it’s one or two players away?”

Saleh didn’t answer, but the answer is clearly “No.” One or two big, high-priced splashes in free agency will not turn the young, 4-13 Jets into a Super Bowl contender. They are entering an important phase of their rebuilding project, where they need better talent to develop their quarterback.

But they aren’t yet at a point where it makes sense to spend crazy money on free agency’s top shelf. That is why the expectation, from multiple league sources, is that the Jets will be aggressive in free agency, but only “to a point.”

They will likely check in on the top players at positions of need, like receiver, cornerback, safety, tight end and probably the offensive line – and they might even land one or two -- but they are not likely to get sucked into protracted bidding wars. They are looking for top players, but with somewhat reasonable price tags.

And that’s because they’re still playing a long game of turning the Jets into perennial contenders. They don’t view this offseason as the game-changing one that can quickly put them over the top.

Story continues

“When people put a big emphasis on one offseason over the other, you see a lot of panic buying,” he added. “You see panic selling. You see a lot of odd moves that actually put organizations deeper into a hole that really make it hard to get out of, especially when jobs are on the line. You just see some very odd decision making and you can tell there’s panic.”

The Jets aren’t panicking. They will be spending, they just aren’t likely to do what they’ve done in the past – throwing around crazy, market-setting deals.

Knowing that, here’s a look what’s to come when the market opens:

The top priorities

“Everything” might be a bit too broad, but two very general things have come up in every conversation about the Jets: They need better weapons and they need some established talent on defense.

In fact, Douglas and Saleh made a strong point during the NFL Scouting Combine that building the defense is a great way to help Wilson – and you can be absolutely sure the Jets’ defensive coaches agree.

So put safety and cornerback at the top of the list. They can use an edge rusher, but they are getting a healthy Carl Lawson back and have a lot of high picks in a deep draft for that position. They also desperately need a tight end and figure to be players in that market. And depending on what happens with their own free agents, they might need a veteran offensive lineman, too.

Multiple NFL sources felt that if the Jets were going to dive into the deep end of a market it would be for some help in the secondary or for a tight end. That tight end ship might have sailed, though, when a couple of high-end options – Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki – got the “franchise tag” from their teams.

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) jogs off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Their own free agents

The Jets have 16 unrestricted free agents and several that they’d like to keep if they can. They have had discussions with the reps for WR Braxton Berrios and DT Foley Fatukasi, who might be their top two UFAs, but so far neither appear close to a deal at all and they are expected to hit the market next week. They would like to bring back G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, too, and have some interest in T Morgan Moses at the right price. They are also already talking to the agent for QB Joe Flacco in the hopes he’ll return to back up Wilson again.

So far, though, Douglas doesn’t seem to want to go overboard for any of them, and Berrios and Fatukasi in particular are likely to find more than the Jets are willing to pay. Losing Fatukasi, their best run-stopper, would hurt. Berrios became a fan favorite, but the Jets see him more as a fourth or fifth receiver and return man. They’re just not going to pay a lot for that.

The biggest name on their list is, of course, safety Marcus Maye. Due to his torn Achilles he’s almost certainly going to have to take a one-year, prove-it contract. But his bridge to the Jets appears to be well burned, and he’s wanted to be somewhere else for a while anyway.

Cap space

The Jets will enter the market with $48 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, which is more than everyone but the Colts, Dolphins and Seahawks. And while they don’t have to cut anyone to get more room, they certainly have easy ways to clear $10 million more if they decide they want to be even bigger spenders.

Cutting DT Sheldon Rankins would clear $5.4 million, for example, and cutting G Greg Van Roten would clear another $3.5 million. But the Jets can afford to keep them and spend to make their roster better, too.

Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

10 Names to watch

S Marcus Williams

The Jets wouldn’t overpay for Jamal Adams or Marcus Maye, so why would they do it for this 25-year-old safety? Because he’s a game-changer (15 interceptions in five years) and durable (only five missed games). Also, they might not “overpay.” They’re interested, a source said, but might bow out if the market gets crazy.

S Tyrann Mathieu

The “Honey Badger” is about to turn 30, but he’s still a difference-making safety. He’s also what one scout described as a “culture guy” who can help groom the Jets’ young defensive backs. Whether he’ll want to do that, or to go find a contender to play for, is up to him. He’s going to cost about $16 million per year, but the Jets might be willing to pay it.

CB Carlton Davis

The Jets have expressed some interest in J.C. Jackson, according to a source, but no one is convinced Douglas will pay the $18-19 million per year he might get. The market for Davis might be more reasonable, though it still could be in the $15 million annual range since he’s big (6-1, 206), young (25) and the true, No. 1 corner the Jets so desperately need.

CB D.J. Reed

If the top of the market gets too crazy, Reed could be a reasonable fallback. Saleh would have to get over his 5-9 height, though scouts say he plays bigger and is incredibly tough. He’d be the Jets’ top corner, even if he’s not a typical No. 1, and he’d cost half of what the top guys get.

G Laken Tomlinson

At the Combine, opinions were split on whether the Jets were more likely to bid heavily on a defensive back or a guard. Given how Douglas loves offensive linemen, and the need for a right guard, don’t bet against a guard. Tomlinson should be available in the $12 million per year range. The Jets’ staff knows him well from their days in San Francisco, where he’s been their starting left guard for five years and only missed one game.

C/G Ryan Jensen

The Jets like center Connor McGovern, but he could move to guard if the Jets bring in a new center. The 6-4, 319 pound Jensen could play guard too. Oh, and he was drafted by the Ravens (sixth round, 2013) when Douglas was still a scout in Baltimore.

TE O.J. Howard

With the tight end market thinned out, the Jets could make a run at Zach Ertz or Evan Engram, but the prices there might be too crazy. He’s underperformed for a former first-round pick, but the 6-6, 251-pounder was also underused in Tampa. He can still run and could be a weapon on a one-year, prove-it deal.

TE Maxx Williams

He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and some think he’s an underrated receiver who was just beginning to flash that talent before tearing his ACL last October. Another one who is destined for a one-year, prove-it deal if the Jets don’t dive into the top of the market.

DT D.J. Jones

A starting defensive tackle from Saleh’s days in San Francisco, he’d be an ideal, cost-efficient replacement for Fatukasi. He’s Fatukasi’s equal as a run-stuffer and he’d make a strong addition to a rotation with Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams.

WR Allen Robinson

It doesn’t seem likely that the Jets will pay top dollar for a receiver, but they do need weapons for Wilson, Robinson dropped a lot of hints on social media last offseason about how he likes Saleh and the Jets, and Saleh was a coach in Jacksonville when the Jaguars drafted Robinson in 2014. The Jets sure could use a 6-2, 220 pound receiver like him. And who knows? Maybe his price drops after a disappointing year.