Jets 2021 Position Breakdown: Will QB Zach Wilson sink or swim his rookie year?

Heading into the 2021 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the quarterbacks…

Projected depth chart

Starter: Zach Wilson

Backups: Mike White, James Morgan

Key additions/losses: Drafted Wilson, traded Sam Darnold, did not re-sign Joe Flacco

Top Performer in 2020: Wilson — 3,962 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions, 10 rushing touchdowns (at BYU).

2021 ranking via PFF: Wilson – 30th.

What Jets’ quarterbacks have going for them

The Jets eventually decided to part ways with Sam Darnold just three years after making him the third overall pick in the 2018 draft and instead selected Wilson as his replacement with the second overall pick in April.

Wilson is a natural thrower with a quick release and the Jets identified him early as someone who should be able to master the vagaries of their new offensive system. So far, he’s taken all of the first team reps in the offseason and seems to be taking command of the offense.

For now, the only other quarterbacks on the roster are White and Morgan, each of whom lacks experience at the NFL level. The Jets are expected to add at least one more arm before training camp.

Key concern for 2021: Growing pains

The Jets hope to be able to develop Wilson on the fly, but there are sure to be setbacks along the way. When Wilson inevitably faces adversity or goes into a slump, how he bounces back is going to make or break the Jets’ offense in 2021.

Wilson was impressive and efficient in his final season at BYU but seemed to have a relatively easy ride in terms of being able to throw from clean pockets. While Wilson perhaps deserves some of the credit for this because of his role in setting protection, anticipating blitzes and getting the ball out quickly, he’s relatively untested in terms of dealing with heavy pressure. If the Jets’ offensive line has injuries and pass protection struggles like last year, it’s uncertain how well Wilson will cope.

Player who must step up in 2021: Wilson

It’s all about Wilson, whom the Jets are hoping will finally give them the franchise quarterback they’ve been seeking for so long. The coaches have clearly decided he’s their starter and unless he gets injured, they could ride or die based on Wilson’s performance.

For the offensive staff, it will be a challenge to ensure he’s comfortable, stays in rhythm and doesn’t have too much on his plate. If they can manage that well, Wilson can be effective in his rookie season.

Biggest camp battle: White Vs. Morgan

It’s widely expected that the Jets will bring in a veteran with experience to back up Wilson, but White and Morgan will still compete to be the No. 3. Neither has played at the NFL level, although White was active several times and has seen preseason reps in the past. Morgan – a fourth-round pick – didn’t get much practice time last year due to the truncated offseason and should get his first chance for preseason reps in August.

The system the Jets are running is notoriously quarterback-friendly and the 49ers were able to get adequate production out of the likes of Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, so the Jets’ coaches may feel confident they can get the same from White and Morgan. In the unlikely event they are confident enough in this pair to neglect adding a veteran to the group, they could instead compete to be Wilson’s backup.

Overall 2021 outlook

On paper, the outlook for Wilson is better than it was for Darnold three years ago because the Jets have made a concerted effort to surround Wilson with good weapons and linemen. However, it’s easy to forget that the Jets actually had a quartet of productive wideouts and a promising offensive line that helped Isaiah Crowell rack up some big rushing numbers early on in Darnold’s rookie year. It was only once injuries started to take their toll that Darnold was left with inadequate support.

That’s not the only reason he failed, though. Darnold was widely viewed as a can’t-miss prospect, but with the benefit of hindsight, we can now see that he was a flawed prospect in terms of his downfield accuracy and ability to read a defense.

If they can keep everyone healthy, the Jets have a good foundation in place for Wilson to succeed. It will be up to him to prove he doesn’t have similar deficiencies in his game to Darnold.