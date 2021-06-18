Jets 2021 Position Breakdown: Will CJ Mosley’s return stabilize linebacker group in transition?

Jarrad Davis/CJ Mosley/Blake Cashman Treated Image

Heading into the 2021 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the linebackers…

Projected Depth Chart



Middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood

Weakside linebacker: Jarrad Davis, Hamsah Nasirildeen

Strongside linebacker: Blake Cashman

Depth: Noah Dawkins, Camilo Eifler, Del’Shawn Phillips, Brendan White

Key additions/losses: Signed Davis, drafted Sherwood and Nasirildeen, did not re-sign free agents Neville Hewitt, Patrick Onwuasor and Harvey Langi.



Top Performer in 2020: Davis -- 46 tackles, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, 0.5 sacks (for Detroit).



2020 end of season rank via PFF: 25th

What Jets’ linebackers have going for them

The Jets overhauled their linebacker position this year with the two returning contributors -- Mosley and Cashman -- barely having played over the past two years due to injuries or opting out. It’s a new system too, and the strength of the Jets’ defensive line should help the linebackers by occupying blockers and allowing them the freedom and space to fly around making plays.

Davis signed a one-year deal, perhaps as a hedge against Mosley being unable to return, in an interesting move. He’s athletic, versatile and physical and should be able to slot in wherever the Jets need him. However, the former first-round pick has been inconsistent over the course of his career and saw his role reduced last season.

The Jets drafted two former safeties on day three in Sherwood and Nasirildeen, but both have plenty of experience of playing in the box, so should convert well to a linebacker role.

Key concern for 2021: Depth and durability

Other than Mosley, Cashman and Davis, the Jets lack experience at linebacker. The only two players with any NFL experience – Phillips and Dawkins – have played just four defensive snaps between them in their careers and the other four are all rookies.

This is particularly concerning given Cashman’s lengthy injury history and with Mosley having missed most of 2019 and then opted out last season. Davis missed seven games over the past two years, as well.

Even if their starters remain healthy, the Jets won’t want Mosley playing special teams, so the other players will compete for a roster spot and it may come down to who can contribute the most in kick coverage.

Player who must step up in 2021: CJ Mosley

Nobody is quite sure what to expect from Mosley in 2021 and some are even writing him off, with suggestions the Jets should’ve tried to trade him to unburden themselves of his contract. Having looked really good in his first game as a Jet back in the 2019 season opener, Mosley got injured in the third quarter and has only played one game since.

He was healthy in 2020, but opted out over COVID-19 concerns, sparking concerns he’s never going to get back to the kind of level which saw him make four Pro Bowls in his first five years. However, optimism is rising after Mosley showed up to organized team activities in good shape and stood out in practice.

Mosley’s football IQ is among the best in the league, so if he’s going to be a full-time contributor, wearing the headset and communicating with his teammates, this should make it easier for the coaches to install the new system effectively.

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) walks off the field after a disappointing return. The New England Patriots shut out the New York Jets, 33-0, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019,

Biggest camp battle: Blake Cashman Vs. Jamien Sherwood Vs. Hamsah Nasirildeen

The Jets should mostly use nickel personnel, so there may not be many situations where they have three linebackers on the field at once. Mosley and Davis are expected to be mainstays, while everyone else will compete for reps in the base package and to be the first linebacker off the bench.

Cashman has shown flashes when healthy, but he’s been sidelined due to injuries far too often and will face a challenge from the two draft picks. Of those two, Sherwood may have the better football IQ, but Nasirildeen is the better athlete, although he is also returning from a serious knee injury.

2021 Outlook

With the uncertainty surrounding Mosley’s status, this position was a major concern all offseason. However, with hope increasing that he’s healthy and can be a full-time contributor in 2021, that changes everything. Mosley is capable of playing at a Pro Bowl level and if he does that, this should make the Jets’ front seven a formidable one.

The coaches will hope that Davis still has some untapped potential that can be unleashed playing alongside Mosley and will seek to develop the rookies to be ready to contribute over the next year or two to fortify this group.