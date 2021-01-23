Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Zach Wilson an option at No. 2

Zach Wilson throws pass with BYU

After a 2-14 season, the Jets come into 2021 with a brand-new head coach and the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.



With Trevor Lawrence likely to go first overall to the Jaguars, here’s a look at what the experts think Gang Green could do with the second pick.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

This could just be a placeholder until the Jets send the pick to Houston in a deal for Deshaun Watson, but for now, New York targets Zach Wilson as its next franchise quarterback. Ideally (again, assuming Watson isn't in the plans), the Jets' best option would be to a) trade down or b) target an offensive lineman like Penei Sewell. But QB-needy teams fall in love all the time and it's a stretch to think that Sam Darnold will magically elevate every aspect of his game in 2021.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick traded to Texans for QB Deshaun Watson)

Because of an assortment of extra picks over the next two years, New York is well-positioned to offer a hefty compensation package for the elite, 25-year-old quarterback, and I don't think Sam Darnold has to be part of it.

In this mock, the Jets and Texans agreed to a deal that includes the following compensation:

Texans get: No. 2 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick

Jets get: Deshaun Watson

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports

OL Penei Sewell (Oregon)

Hold onto your seats and buckle up, because this spot may be where the 2021 draft flips on its collective head and creates more flips, dips, turns and spins faster than the wildest amusement park ride. The Jets have so many options to pursue and any one of them could be the right decision, or create a vortex of volatility that sucks in more than one franchise. The possibility of trading for Deshaun Watson exits, it's a real option. Trading with other teams that may want to draft the "next best quarterback" after Lawrence, looms, as well as staying pat and taking Sewell with the second pick. For now, let's keep it simple and suggest New York takes the best lineman to protect its incumbent signal caller, Sam Darnold.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network



QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

The draft starts at this pick. The Jets have a lot of options, but Wilson's upside would be tough to pass up.