Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Zach Wilson looks to be popular selection at No. 2

After a 2-14 season, the Jets come into 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.



With Trevor Lawrence likely to go first overall to the Jaguars, here’s a look at what the experts think Gang Green could do with its picks.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

2nd pick: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

The Jets have a lot of options here, but I think the decision ultimately comes down to Wilson versus Sam Darnold. With a new head coach, they decide to start fresh at quarterback.



23rd pick: EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

Perkins is a very productive edge rusher who plays with physicality and tremendous effort.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

2nd pick: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

This selection for the Jets is seeming more and more likely every day.



23rd pick: RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

The Jets get Wilson an established pass-catching back with home-run hitting talent.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

2nd pick: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

The Jets have to decide where their future lies at quarterback; they can stay put and stick with Sam Darnold, trade down and get a QB later in the draft, or trade down and accumulate picks to give Darnold more weapons. If New York goes QB here, no player did more for their draft stock in 2020 than Zach Wilson.



23rd pick: EDGE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Carlos Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB. Oweh has all the physical tools to make the jump to the NFL; he just needs more experience.



Ralph Vacchiano, SNY

2nd pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

The Jets have so many options here, but let’s assume for the moment that they’re going to stick with QB Sam Darnold. If they do, they should get plenty of offers for this valuable pick from quarterback-needy teams. And in that case, it might make a lot of sense to move down.

If they stay here and don’t take a quarterback, the choice will be between the best tackle (Oregon’s Penei Sewell) or the best receiver. And for all the hype over DeVonta Smith, there are a lot of NFL people who believe Chase is the best receiver.

23rd pick: CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

Horn has the size (6-foot-1, 205) and speed (a 4.5 in the 40) to be a good one. The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn is generally considered the third or fourth best corner in the draft. The drop off after about No. 5 is pretty steep.

