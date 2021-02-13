Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Penei Sewell could further strengthen offensive line
After a 2-14 season, the Jets come into 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.
With Trevor Lawrence likely to go first overall to the Jaguars, here’s a look at what the experts think Gang Green could do with its picks.
2nd pick: OL Penei Sewell (Oregon)
The Jets may be the center of attention throughout the NFL offseason. Aside from owning the second overall pick, they also possess six slots in the first 100 selections in this draft. Swirling trade talks associate disgruntled, star quarterback, Deshaun Watson ( Houston Texans) with the New York franchise and various other options have been discussed, too. However, for our current purposes, if the Jets retain their pick chances are they'll choose 2019 Outland Trophy winner, Penei Sewell. Sewell is arguably the best non-skilled offensive player in this year's draft. Just a little reminder, in the 2019 season, he didn't allow a sack in 926 pass attempts.
23rd pick: WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
Waddle is pure speed and mesmerizingly electric on the field. In the blink of an eye, whether it's on a kick return, jet sweep, screen pass or deep throw, Waddle has the ability to score instantly. Defenses will have to seriously regard how they plan to defend against his game breaking talents. Waddle possesses capable hands and an acute field awareness that amplifies his run after catch skill set Yes, he's that good and that important to any franchise that selects him.
2nd pick: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)
This is where the draft starts and there will be plenty of speculation on a possible trade at No. 2 if the Jets decide to stick with Sam Darnold. However, there is a greater chance New York sees an opportunity to reset the franchise with a new quarterback, but which one? If Wilson does well during the interview process, many around the league expect him to be the favorite here.
23rd pick (Traded to San Francisco for No. 12 pick): OT Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)
New York Jets receive: 2021 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) 2022 second-round pick
San Francisco 49ers receive: 2021 first-round pick (No. 23 overall) QB Sam Darnold
This is a fun trade. Even with a new quarterback with the No. 2 pick, the Jets don’t have to trade Darnold. But they can maximize his value if the right deal presents itself, like this proposed trade from the 49ers. With their pick from the Jamal Adams’ trade, the Jets are able to jump up 11 spots in the first round and land Slater, who has Pro Bowl potential as a plug-and-play guard who can also kick out to right tackle if needed. For San Francisco, this deal is the equivalent of two second-round picks for a talented 23-year old quarterback with untapped skills.
2nd pick: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)
Wilson's ascension lands him here, in the bright lights of New York in a Kyle Shanahan-type scheme.
23rd pick: WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)
Bateman does everything well and would be a nice foundation for the Jets passing game for years.
2nd pick: OL Penei Sewell (Oregon)
The Jets could decide to grab a QB here but it makes more sense that they'll stick with Sam Darnold (for now, anyway) and try to trade down where they could still land a QB. And if they stay put, bolstering the offensive line with a player of Penei Sewell's stature would be the safest pick.
23rd pick: DL Jaelan Phillips (Miami)
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Tarell Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB, and Phillips is a high-energy tone-setter off the edge. There are injury questions (he retired from the game in 2018) but if he's healthy, he's a terror.