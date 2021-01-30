Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Zach Wilson gaining traction as No. 2 pick

Zach Wilson throws pass with BYU

After a 2-14 season, the Jets come into 2021 with a brand-new head coach and the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.



With Trevor Lawrence likely to go first overall to the Jaguars, here’s a look at what the experts think Gang Green could do with the second pick, provided they don't make a deal with the Texans for Deshaun Watson.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

Zach Wilson does a lot of things well, and had a breakout 2020 season, but we're not convinced he's worth the No. 2 overall pick. The Jets could feel differently, or they could choose to stick with Sam Darnold and fill another position of need (offensive line, for example), or trade out of the pick altogether.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

OL Penei Sewell (Oregon)

This draft's intrigue begins with the Jets, who seemed destined for a union with Lawrence until their Dec. 20 defeat of the Rams changed everything. New York has myriad options at quarterback – draft one, pursue Watson or stick with underachieving 2018 first-rounder Sam Darnold among them. The latter two options only deepen the intrigue as GM Joe Douglas assesses the best ways to strengthen his supporting cast – and trading what should be a highly coveted selection might be the best way to do that. But Douglas, whose inaugural draft pick was LT Mekhi Becton last year, is a proponent of building his team from the inside out. In this scenario, taking Sewell (6-6, 330) – a gifted player who can bolster pass protection and elevate run game production with his mauling pancakes – would seem like the logical way for Douglas practice what he preaches.

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus



QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

There will be plenty of debate about the next quarterback to come off the board, but Wilson’s breakout 2020 season has moved him to No. 2 on the PFF draft board. He has excellent accuracy and velocity to go with an incredible playmaking ability that led to the best PFF passing grade we’ve seen over a season (95.5).

Story continues

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network

QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

Asked about it repeatedly since taking over in the Big Apple, new head coach Robert Saleh has been non-committal to QB Sam Darnold. Likely to be traded elsewhere, Wilson fills in as the new man under center. A natural at the position, Wilson is the exciting type of player that gives Joe Douglas a face of the rebuild that remains in progress for the Jets.