Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Plenty of options on defense at No. 23

After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

The Jets haven’t had a dominant edge rusher in awhile. The drought on the edge comes to a halt with the selection of Jaelan Phillips. The upside is tremendous and if he remains healthy and on the right path, he could develop into a Pro Bowl edge defender for the Jets.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)

We’re guessing they’d love to give their rookie QB some more help on offense. But we also assume that new head coach Robert Saleh will want another long corner to fit his cover-3 system. Enter Melifonwu, who stands 6-foot-2 and has 32-inch arms. He lacks great speed and quickness, but those traits aren’t as essential in this scheme.



Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

CB Asante Samuel, Jr. (Notre Dame)

Samuel has compared his game to Jaire Alexander and he's not wrong; he plays much bigger than his size and with the type of aggressiveness that new coach Robert Saleh will love.



Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Paye's fall ends here with the Jets, a team that, after this pick, suddenly has a threatening pass rush.



Here's how SNY's Ralph Vacchiano sees things shaking out for the Jets.

