Jets 2021 NFL Draft Signings: S/LB Jamien Sherwood first pick to sign

Scott Thompson
Jamien Sherwood
Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets will now work on deals for their drafted players as well as undrafted pick-ups.

Here's the latest on who has signed and what their terms will be on their rookie deals...

May 5, 11:02 a.m.

Jamien Sherwood, the safety/linebacker out of Auburn, has become the first 2021 pick in the NFL to sign with their new team.

The slotted value for the fifth-round pick is four years at $3.8 million with a $350,000 signing bonus.

