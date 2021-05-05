Jets 2021 NFL Draft Signings: S/LB Jamien Sherwood first pick to sign

Jamien Sherwood

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets will now work on deals for their drafted players as well as undrafted pick-ups.

Here's the latest on who has signed and what their terms will be on their rookie deals...



May 5, 11:02 a.m.

Jamien Sherwood, the safety/linebacker out of Auburn, has become the first 2021 pick in the NFL to sign with their new team.



The slotted value for the fifth-round pick is four years at $3.8 million with a $350,000 signing bonus.