Jets 2021 NFL Draft: Predicting who Gang Green will take at No. 23

Ralph Vacchiano
·5 min read
Joe Douglas treated image smiling wearing hoodie green background
Joe Douglas treated image smiling wearing hoodie green background

There is no mystery. There will be no surprise. The Jets are going to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.

Far less certain is what the Jets will do with their second first-round pick, way down at No. 23.

That’s one of the picks the Jets got from Seattle in the Jamal Adams deal, and while it’s not nearly as significant, it’s still pretty important for the Jets and GM Joe Douglas’ rebuilding plan. It’s another chance to land an immediate starter, an impact player, and to fill one of their glaring needs.

And they sure do have a lot of glaring needs.

That’s why it’s easy to see the Jets taking a cornerback at 23 … or a defensive end … or a guard … or a tackle … or … well, you get the idea. And yes, a lot of it will have to do with what happens in the first 22 picks of the draft. It’s not hard to narrow down a group of players the Jets will be choosing from on Thursday, but narrowing down the actual player is nothing more than a guess.

But guessing is fun. So, with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, the New York Jets will select …

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II

Here’s why:

Over the past week, I’ve had more and more NFL people tell me that what Jets head coach Robert Saleh really wants with this pick is another pass rusher – someone to help take some of the heat off Carl Lawson and to play in a rotation with Lawson and Vinny Curry.

But the Jets have another pick after this, just 11 spots later, right near the top of the second round (34th). And the NFL seems generally very down on this edge-rushing class. I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of them taken in the first round, which means a pretty good prospect – like maybe Penn State’s Jayson Oweh or Miami’s Gregory Rousseau could slip out.

Oct 5, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the Jets did nothing – absolutely nothing – in free agency about their glaring hole at cornerback. And as I’ve said before, I find it impossible to believe that Saleh is OK with going into the season with Bless Austin and Bryce Hall as his starters. That to me indicates they’ve been thinking a lot about a corner in the first round.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Newsome has the size the Jets want at that position and the speed (he ran a 4.38 in the 40). He was rarely beaten at Northwestern while playing against some top competition. He has had a lot of injury issues in his career and he only had one interception in college, both of which are concerns. But when he was healthy, he was as good in coverage as anyone in the country.

Now, whether he’ll still be around at 23 is an open question. The top two corners in the draft are Alabama’s Patrick Surtain and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, and they’ll go in the Top 15, if not the Top 10. Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley should be the next one taken, but he has some medical red flags after undergoing a surgical procedure on his back in late March.

If that makes a cornerback-needy team skittish, they could take Newsome instead, maybe even long before he gets to the Jets. And to answer the next question: If Newsome is gone and Farley falls to 23, would the Jets take him? I think they’ll consider it, but at that point it might be more likely that they make a move on an edge rusher instead.

What else might the Jets consider here? Certainly an offensive lineman could be in play – a guard if USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker slips or maybe Oklahoma State tackle Tevin Jenkins.

Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets need immediate help at guard and a future right tackle and mostly ignored the line in free agency, too. Douglas seems more likely to take a lineman later, though – and the Jets do have eight more picks in this draft, including that one in the second and two more in the third.

What about a running back? If Clemson’s Travis Etienne is still on the board, he could be tempting. But when I looked at the history of running backs in the Kyle Shanahan offense in San Francisco – which the Jets will be running under Mike LaFleur – they used a lot of undrafted free agents and waiver pickups in their backfield over the years and they never invested a first- or second-day pick in the position.

It seems to me that the 49ers believe that their system makes the running back, not the other way around. And I think that’ll be LaFleur’s approach, too.

All of that made me circle around and right back to the player I thought was most likely for the Jets at No. 23 all along. If Newsome is there, I believe he’ll be the pick. If he’s not, I think there’s a shot they take Farley, but I’d keep an eye on Oweh or Rousseau instead. It also wouldn’t shock me if Douglas uses this pick and another, later one in a package to move up for a player he likes, though I wouldn’t bet on it. I think it’s much more likely he stays put.

