Jets 2021 NFL Draft potential target: What to know about Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II defends at Northwestern

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer every day. With the Jets currently holding the 23rd and 34th picks, we’ll be giving an in-depth look at some of the prospects who could be potential targets with those selections.

By The Numbers

Prospect overview

NFL.com - “Newsome missed the end of the 2019 season due to injury, as well, but still led the Wildcats with 11 pass breakups in nine games (eight starts, also made 36 tackles). His play in the first six games of the shortened 2020 season (12 tackles, one interception, team-high 10 pass breakups) earned him third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten status. Newsome suffered a groin injury in the Big Ten Championship Game, then decided to sit out the team's bowl game as he turned his attention to the NFL draft.”

The Draft Network - “Greg Newsome II is an exciting cornerback prospect who will offer an NFL franchise plenty of appeal as a potential starter on the perimeter. Newsome II has showcased strong ball skills and length to pair with high-end levels of flexibility and functional athleticism—that’s a blend that is going to get Newsome II drafted sooner rather than later.”

Why him?

The cornerback position is considered to be the Jets’ biggest need at the moment, and with the top cornerback prospects widely expected to be gone before their second pick, Newsome’s rising stock has seen him start to come into consideration. The team has had a virtual meeting with Newsome, so they appear to have some interest in him.

Newsome was a player who continued to improve throughout his career. He established himself as a shutdown corner in 2020, to the point where he wasn’t targeted at all in the last two games. In fact, over the last four games he only gave up one short catch on 11 targets.

The main concerns surrounding Newsome are durability and a lack of length. He suffered a season ending injury in each of his three seasons at Northwestern, but his shorter than expected arm length might be less of a worry, given how well he stays with his man and disrupts passes on film. The fact he only had one interception in his career could also be concerning, although that’s perhaps due to the fact he wasn’t targeted much.

Story continues

Newsome’s skill-set would make him a fit in the Jets’ defensive system because he can play press coverage or off his man and is equally comfortable playing both zone coverage and man to man. The only question is whether the lack of length might be something that would turn Robert Saleh off, because he’s typically coached on teams that prioritize length in the past.

NFL Comp

Yahoo Sports – Marlon Humphrey

Random Fact

At the start of each game, Newsome introduces himself to the player he’s tasked with coverage by saying “I’m on your hip all game”

Social Moment

Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner seems completely sold on Newsome’s ability