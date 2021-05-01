Jets 2021 NFL Draft Grade: Elijah Moore | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

Ralph Vacchiano
·2 min read
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore celebrates with arms in air with football
It’s hard to argue the logic and sentiment behind what the Jets are doing with this pick. They want to do everything possible to give new QB Zach Wilson the best chance to succeed. They felt they didn’t have enough weapons, so they added the best one on their board.

And the 5-9, 178-pound Elijah Moore is a really good one. He may be small, but he’s tough and he’s got 4.3 speed and his quickness and shiftiness are perfect for an NFL slot receiver. He’ll be hard to catch in traffic, and impossible to catch from behind when he takes off.

He also will fill an eventual need for the Jets. Right now their slot receiver is veteran Jamison Crowder, but he’s getting expensive and has no guaranteed money left on his deal. The Jets could cut him right now, though they’ll probably wait until after the season. Regardless, Moore is now his heir apparent.

And in the meantime, new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur should have a lot of fun looking for creative ways to use Moore, either out of the slot, on the outside, or even occasionally out of the backfield.

The only quibble with this pick is this: The Jets traded their two third-round picks on Thursday to move up for guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, which means they currently don’t pick again until the fourth round. That’s a long way to wait considering their glaring need at cornerback and the holes they still have to fill on their offensive and defensive lines.

But there’s still time to address all that. And to the Jets, it was more important to keep adding weapons that will help guarantee Wilson’s success.

Grade: A-

