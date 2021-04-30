Jets 2021 NFL Draft: 10 players Gang Green will consider on Day 2

Tyson Campbell Georgia standing on field close crop

The Jets’ work on Day 2 of the NFL draft could be quick and easy, thanks to the bold move GM Joe Douglas made on Day 1. He traded up nine spots in the first round to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. But the cost was both of the Jets’ third-round picks.

So all they have – for now, at least – is the second pick of the second round, 34th overall. And they still have plenty of important and obvious needs.

Here’s a look at who is still available, and who might be in play for the Jets at 34...



Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

It’s got to be a cornerback, right? The Jets really aren’t thinking of going into camp with Bless Austin and Bryce Hall as their starters, right? The position is their biggest need, and the 6-1, 193-pound Campbell is a big, fast player. Some thought he was a possible first-rounder, so he should go early in Round 2.

Mississippi WR Elijah Moore

A dynamic and explosive receiver who would’ve been an easy first-rounder if he was bigger than 5-9, 178. He should be a dangerous slot receiver in the NFL with his 4.3 speed, and the future replacement for Jamison Crowder if the Jets take him. New offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur should see a little Deebo Samuel in him – a versatile weapon (only smaller). If this draft really is all about getting new quarterback Zach Wilson help, they can’t add too many weapons.

Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari

He is maybe the most dangerous pass rusher left on the board, but he’s not a perfect fit for Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defense. He did play some on the line in college, but at 6-2, 249 he may be more of a 3-4 edge rusher. He’s got the tools, though, to be a dangerous weapon if Saleh can figure out how to use him (and if the Jets are OK with concerns about his knee). The Jets are definitely looking to add pass-rushing help.

Wake Forest DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham

A more traditional 4-3 end, he was very productive for the Demon Deacons, with 15 sacks in his last 19 games. He is a big end (6-3, 274), pretty comparable in size to Vinny Curry, who recently signed with the Jets. Saleh’s defense is all about a big, strong, powerful front, just like he had in San Francisco. Basham would fit in well.

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

The best tight end in the draft not named Kyle Pitts, the 6-5, 251-pounder might be the last really good one available, too. He lined up all over the Nittany Lions' offense and he’s a pretty good blocker, too. The LaFleur offense is going to need someone to play the role of George Kittle, and it won’t be Chris Herndon. So at some point they’ll need to draft his replacement.

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

He might be the best player left on the board, but there’s no consensus on where he fits on the field. At 6-1, 221, he’s undersized for a linebacker. But he is so fast the Irish used him as a nickel back at times. He would be a great coverage linebacker in the NFL, particularly against tight ends (like the two good ones in New England) and he could be a sneaky-good blitzer. He really could be used all over the defense – which would seem to be a chess piece that someone like Saleh would really like to have.

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

At 5-10, 180, he might be a little smaller than the Jets want, but he plays big and tough. He does have really good quickness, though, so both immediately and long term he could settle in as a slot corner in the NFL.

North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

The Jets are going to use the 49ers’ run-heavy offense, so they clearly need help at this position. The 5-10, 212-pound Williams is a powerful back with good speed and rated just a notch below the two running backs that went in the first round. He could easily be the main back for the Jets and the guy who can pick up the tough yards. The 49ers got a lot of production out of unheralded running backs, though, so it’s not clear they’d want to use a pick so high at this spot.

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Another big corner (6-foot, 186) with the speed to keep up with NFL receivers and the flexibility to play both inside and outside. He began his college career at Alabama, so there’s clearly athletic ability and potential there.

Oklahoma State T Tevin Jenkins

It’s hard to see the Jets taking another lineman so soon with so many other needs and no other picks until the fourth round. But Douglas does love the line and the Jets still do need a future right tackle. The 6-6, 317-pounder was a four-year starter for the Cowboys, mostly at the right tackle spot. Some scouts think he’ll more naturally fit into the NFL at guard.