Jets 2020 NFL Mock Draft roundup: A trade back for Gang Green shakes things up

After having the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft in 2018 and 2019 and nabbing Sam Darnold and Quinnen Williams, the Jets find themselves all the way down at No. 11 for the 2020 draft.

But there will still be plenty of elite players to choose from.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano recently made his three-round mock. Here's how the other latest mocks see things shaking out...

CBS Sports: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

In Ryan Wilson's new three-round mock, he has the big-four offensive linemen -- Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas, and Mekhi Becton -- off the board before Gang Green picks.

So, Wilson has the Jets turning to Jeudy, whom many analysts have rated as the top receiver in the draft.

And with Robby Anderson recently bolting the Jets for the Panthers via free agency, it can be argued that New York taking a receiver at No. 11 if the top four offensive linemen are gone is the smart thing to do.

WalterFootball: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The latest mock from WalterFootball has two of the top prospect offensive linemen -- Becton and Thomas -- available when the Jets pick.

And this one has the Jets tabbing Becton, a 20-year-old physical specimen listed at 6'7" and 370 pounds.

The Jets need help for an offensive line that saw two of its starters -- Ryan Kalil and Brian Winters -- end the season on IR. And Becton should be able to step in and help right away.

USA Today: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Nate Davis of USA Today has four trades shaking up the top 10 in his latest mock, including the Chargers trading with the Lions to move up to No. 3 and nab Tua Tagovailoa and the Browns trading up to No. 5 (from the Dolphins) to select Swiss Army knife defender Isaiah Simmons.

In the wake of the shakeups in the top 10, Davis has two of the top offensive linemen -- Wills and Thomas -- waiting for Gang Green at No. 11, and predicts that the Jets will go for Wills.

The right tackle made 27 straight starts for Alabama and was a second-team All-American while being named to the All-SEC first team in 2019, during what was his junior season.

NFL.com: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the Jets trading back to No. 16 with the Falcons, nabbing two picks in this year's draft (a third-rounder and fifth-rounder) and winding up with the raw but enticing Chaisson.

In this mock, the Jets would be swinging this trade while passing up the chance to draft Wills (who falls to No. 15) and Jeudy (who falls to No. 13).