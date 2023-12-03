Jets up 2-0 after dropping Bijan Robinson in end zone

The Jets offense has had trouble scoring points, but their defense and special teams helped put them up in the first quarter against the Falcons.

Punter Thomas Morstead dropped a punt inside the 10-yard-line and the Jets downed it at the one-yard-line to force the Falcons to start a drive in the shadow of their end zone. After a short Desmond Ridder run, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams dropped running back Bijan Robinson in the end zone on second down.

The play put the Jets up 2-0 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter.

It's the second Jets safety in the first quarter of a game this season. That gives them one more safety than touchdowns in the opening quarters of games.

The Falcons defense lost cornerback A.J. Terrell to a head injury and the Jets saw tight end C.J. Uzomah go to the locker room with a knee injury. Both players have been called questionable to return.