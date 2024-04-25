When will the Jets make the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

There’s quite an amount of interest for Jets fans in this year’s draft. There are plenty of strong options at all the top positions of need for the Jets. The team is currently set to make the 10th selection in Thursday’s first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

So when should fans expect the team to make the pick, if they keep the No. 10 pick? Think somewhere between 9:00 and 9:30 eastern Thursday night. Two years ago, the Jets took wide receiver Garrett Wilson at about 9:15 Thursday night.

The draft starts at 8:00 eastern and each team has 10 minutes to make their selection. Some teams will be quicker than others but it should take about an hour and change for the Jets to officially get on the clock.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire