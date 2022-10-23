The Jets are trying for their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon and they’ve made it to halftime with a slim lead over the Broncos.

Greg Zuerlein hit a 45-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to put the Jets in front 10-9. If they’re going to finish out the day with a road win, it looks like they’ll have to do it without three key offensive players.

Running back Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but he has been ruled out with a knee injury. Right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Corey Davis have also left the game with injuries.

The Hall touchdown put the Jets up early and the Broncos scored the next nine points, but they could have added even more. Brandon McManus missed an extra point and a 56-yard field goal, but those misses haven’t snuffed out all signs of life that the team has shown offensively.

Brett Rypien, who is starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson, has hooked up with Jerry Jeudy four times for 78 yards and the team’s found some success running the ball. Mike Boone was part of that success, but he is questionable to return from an ankle injury.

They gained 178 yards overall in the first half and a repeat would result in their biggest offensive production since Week One. They just need to turn it into enough points to avoid their fourth straight loss.

Jets take 10-9 lead over Broncos just before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk