Jeter: Marlins listening to offers for All-Star Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton's future in Miami is in doubt but Derek Jeter said he has not spoken with the Marlins outfielder.

Miami Marlins part-owner Derek Jeter said the MLB franchise are listening to trade offers for Giancarlo Stanton, though they are not necessarily committed to moving the All-Star slugger.

Stanton is coming off a huge MLB season with a career-high 59 home runs, 132 RBIs and 123 runs, but with a full no-trade clause and $295million over 10 years remaining on his contract.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner is no certainty to stay in Miami amid trade rumours, though Jeter said he has not spoken with the outfielder yet.

"If there’s a reason to call, I'll call him," Jeter said. "At this point, there’s no reason to call him."

Jeter added: "It's not like we sat down and said we have to trade him. We're exploring options, what opportunities are there. We're listening.

"Giancarlo had a tremendous season. He has a full no-trade clause. I think a lot of this started when he came out and expressed publicly he didn't want to be a part of rebuild. That's when rumours started floating around. I can't tell the future."

Jeter, who is attending MLB's quarterly owners meeting for the first time since becoming a part-owner of the Marlins, acknowledged that the organisation need to make changes financially as Miami have not made the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003.

"I think it's easy to point the finger at him because he makes the most money. But it doesn't necessarily mean that's a move that's going to be made," Jeter said. "I understand the assumptions. I do. But we have not publicly come out and say we're going to trade any particular player."