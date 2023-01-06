Will Jet-Dolphins be available in your area in Week 18?

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

One last showing for the New York Jets in the 2022 season as they travel to Miami with a chance to play spoiler and knock the Dolphins out of the playoffs as the regular season comes to a close.

In taking a look at the broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, we see that a decent amount of the country will get the game aired on FOX, as the No. 2 crew of Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will have the call from Miami.

Red – Jets at Dolphins
Blue – Vikings at Bears
Green – Buccaneers at Falcons
Yellow – Panthers at Saints

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

