Will Jet-Dolphins be available in your area in Week 18?
One last showing for the New York Jets in the 2022 season as they travel to Miami with a chance to play spoiler and knock the Dolphins out of the playoffs as the regular season comes to a close.
In taking a look at the broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, we see that a decent amount of the country will get the game aired on FOX, as the No. 2 crew of Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will have the call from Miami.
Red – Jets at Dolphins
Blue – Vikings at Bears
Green – Buccaneers at Falcons
Yellow – Panthers at Saints