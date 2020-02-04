Jet Chip Wasp

Not all Super Bowls come down to one play. This one did.

Perhaps that’s painting with too broad a brush. Boiling the most important game of the 2019 season down to a single snippet isn’t just an oversimplification—it’s borderline irresponsible. But ask yourself this—are the Chiefs hoisting a Lombardi if this desperation heave from Patrick Mahomes falls harmlessly to the turf? Not. A. Chance.

Someone had to save the Chiefs and who better to rescue them than their third-year field general, the venerable Patrick Lavon Mahomes II? Seconds before Mahomes uncorked the pass of his life (and given some of the beauties he’s thrown over the years, that’s saying something), veteran announcer Joe Buck made sure all 102 million worldwide viewers knew the stakes. “The Chiefs need some Mahomes magic,” Buck declared with seven minutes and change to go in the fourth quarter, a 10-point deficit and the prospect of another playoff letdown staring KC in the face.

It was around that time I sent this exact text message to my brother: “Mahomes has been … not good.” Not my most illuminating analysis, but at the time, it was accurate. Mahomes, who has never met a defense he couldn’t devour like Kansas City barbecue, was flustered in a way we hadn’t seen since … maybe ever. After mowing down the Texans and Titans in succession during the AFC portion of KC’s playoff run (albeit following slow starts in both games), it appeared the uber-talented 24-year-old had finally met his match. Houston and Tennessee both posed obstacles but neither foe presented a challenge quite like the 49ers, a unit equipped with edge destroyer Joey Bosa and perennial pestilence Richard Sherman among other defensive standouts.

The Niners were winning battle after battle—Sunday marked Mahomes’ first multi-interception game since Week 11 of 2018 (you may remember that one)—and Kansas City was running out of time to win the war. Faced with a daunting third-and-15 and 75 yards of field ahead of them, the Chiefs were in more than hot water—they were drowning in a tub of molten lava. That’s when Mahomes sprung into action, taking matters into his own hands with the gutsiest in a career full of daring downfield endeavors. With San Francisco bringing the house (after browsing the menu, DeForest Buckner told the waiter he’d have a bowl of quarterback stew), Mahomes had no choice but to let it rip. And with one forward motion, the legend of 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp—the given name for the most remarkable, earth-shattering play in team history—was born.

The result was game-altering, a 44-yard defibrillator to save the Chiefs’ season. Tyreek Hill’s catch stood as the longest play from scrimmage for either team while serving as the impetus for Kansas City’s fourth-quarter onslaught, an avalanche of 21 unanswered points that buried the Niners once and for all. While the Chiefs thrived, gaining strength like Popeye after gulping a can of spinach, the 49ers wilted, watching their title dreams melt in what was somehow only the second-worst Super Bowl collapse of Kyle Shanahan’s career. Though it didn’t match the degree of difficulty seen in either David Tyree’s iconic helmet grab or Julian Edelman’s memorable circus catch to stun Atlanta in 2016, Hill’s third-down snag—one of nine connections he made with Mahomes in Sunday’s triumph—should occupy a similar place in Super Bowl lore. Who knows, someday we could be earmarking Jet Chip Wasp as a franchise turning point, the moment a once-tortured fan base shed its longstanding demons to begin its inevitable dynasty, reigning supreme with Mahomes as its cannon-armed centerpiece.

Kansas City has made a habit of living dangerously in the playoffs, overcoming 24 and 10-point deficits in comeback wins over Houston and Tennessee. While highly entertaining, playing catch-up on a weekly basis is exhausting and, in most cases, entirely unsustainable. But the law of averages doesn’t seem to apply to the Cardiac Chiefs, who will carry a nine-game win streak into the start of next season. If cats have nine lives, KC must have 10 or 11. Traditional stumbling blocks like reason and logic tend to go out the window when the great equalizer, Patrick Mahomes, is involved.

To say this loss will be a tough pill for the 49ers to swallow would be putting it mildly. Sunday marked the newest entry in Shanahan’s personal house of horrors, occupying prime real estate next to the Falcons’ Super Bowl meltdown against New England. As I made reference to in last week’s Super Bowl preview, Kansas City’s speed advantage over the Niners proved costly, not just on Hill’s tide-turner but also when Sammy Watkins turned on the jets for a 38-yard gain later in the fourth quarter, leaving cement-footed Richard Sherman in a cloud of dust. The gulf in quarterback talent was also apparent as Jimmy Garoppolo, who mostly functioned as moving scenery in San Francisco’s conference-round laugher against Green Bay, was exposed when his team needed him most, falling off the proverbial cliff by completing just three of his 11 fourth-quarter attempts for 36 yards and a game-sealing pick. Garoppolo had a chance to be the hero, making the perfect read by looking to a maddeningly wide-open Emmanuel Sanders with just under two minutes to play. The streaking Sanders had “go-ahead touchdown” written all over him, but Jimmy G’s pass was off the mark. Hitting Garoppolo—a two-time Super Bowl champ but never as a starter—with the dreaded “game manager” label on the basis of his last two playoff games is misleading and conveniently ignores the 28-year-old’s stellar regular season (27 touchdown passes, 8.4 yards per attempt, 69.1 completion percentage). But when push came to shove on the biggest stage, Garoppolo didn’t measure up, and that’s a hard thing to forget.

Between Sunday’s gut punch and last year’s torn ACL, a setback that facilitated San Francisco’s eventual 4-12 finish, no team in the sport has tormented Garoppolo as thoroughly as Kansas City. But if we’re assigning blame for San Francisco going home empty-handed, don’t put it all on Jimmy G. Garoppolo didn’t have a fourth-quarter comeback in him but the Niners’ suspect run defense certainly didn’t help, nor did an offensive pass interference flag that negated what would have been a 42-yard pick-up by George Kittle late in the first half. You can also wag a finger at Shanahan, whose curious play-calling made the 49ers’ task harder than it should have been. His clock management skills also left much to be desired. There will be a day when Shanahan is most known for something other than his playoff failures. Today is not that day.

While Shanahan let the moment swallow him, Andy Reid was at his most fearless Sunday, masterminding yet another in a long line of Chiefs comebacks. He pressed all the right buttons, hitting the Niners with more playbook wrinkles than a Shar-Pei. Among his creations were a pair of fourth-down conversions, none more ambitious than a well-choreographed spin play borrowed from the 1940s. The reward for his tactics, a brilliance born from decades of both professional and personal heartbreak (losing his son to a 2012 drug overdose turned Reid’s world upside down)? The chance to hold a Lombardi Trophy (his first as a head coach), a parade in his team’s honor and, most importantly, a night on the town with Mr. Worldwide. Even Niners diehards would have to acknowledge the compelling nature of Reid’s character arc, his riveting evolution from one of the game’s tragic figures to a coaching immortal.

Mahomes will always be the Chiefs’ heartbeat—his breathtaking final drive (5-of-5 for 60 yards and a touchdown) was a clinic in clutch. But let’s not undersell the contributions of the quietly indispensable Damien Williams, who dominated in his explosive return to Miami, the place where he began his career as an undrafted rookie in 2014. The former Dolphin had his fingerprints all over Sunday’s clincher, bullying his way into the end zone for two of the Chiefs’ four touchdowns. D-Will’s late touchdown gallop was the hot fudge on top of Kansas City’s Super Bowl sundae (his 38-yard house call was met with little resistance), though it was Williams’ five-yard receiving score with 2:44 remaining that finally let the Chiefs exhale. Whether he made it across the plane is a worthy debate topic (officials felt there wasn’t sufficient evidence to overturn it), but there’s no doubt that Williams has played his best football when the lights shine brightest, roaring to a combined 10 touchdowns over his last two postseasons. The 27-year-old has never sniffed a Pro Bowl and probably never will, but if the consolation price is a championship ring and a lifetime of free drinks anywhere in Greater Kansas City, I’m sure Williams would happily accept.

The Eagles needed a Philly Special to slay the Patriots two years ago while the Chiefs turned to their own ace in the hole, Jet Chip Wasp, to down the mighty Niners. Masterpieces come in all shapes and on Sunday, the Chiefs painted theirs with a single, 44-yard brushstroke. Call it what you want but to me, Mahomes to Hill on third-and-15 will always be a work of art.