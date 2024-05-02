Jesus Sanchez earns redemption with walk-off hit as Marlins secure season’s first sweep

A series sweep. A winning streak.

The Miami Marlins hadn’t experienced either during a season that started with them losing 24 of their first 30 games.

It’s almost as polar opposite a feeling as Jesus Sanchez felt during the Marlins’ three-game series sweep of the equally-struggling Colorado Rockies.

Just two days after being benched following a miscue on a fly ball in right field, Sanchez earned redemption when he lined a ball into the deep left corner just inside the left field foul line in the bottom of the 10th to drive home Luis Arraez and secure a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Rockies at loanDepot park.

Sanchez gave the cellar-dwelling Marlins (9-24) something to celebrate after their first series sweep of 2024, which extended their first winning streak of the season, albeit against the now 7-24 Rockies.

It was also Miami’s second walk-off win of the series.

Story will be updated.