Jesus Ordonez clubs homer in extras, Spokane Indians drop Hillsboro 4-2

May 8—From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Backup catcher Jesus Ordonez had only played in 12 of the Spokane Indians' first 23 games, but he made his impact felt Wednesday evening.

Ordonez hit a long two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning and the Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 4-2 in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field. It was the Indians' third extra-innings win in as many tries this season.

With one down in the 10th, Hops pitcher Junior Cerda balked the free runner to third and Jesus Bugarin bounced one through the left side of the drawn-in infield for an RBI single. Ordonez then unloaded on a high inside pitch that stayed just inside the left-field pole for his first homer of the season.

Spokane's Carson Skipper allowed a run in the bottom half but held on for the save, his third of the season.

Before extra innings, there wasn't much offense to speak of — and it all came in the second inning. Juan Guerrero supplied the power for Spokane (16-8), launching a solo home run to center for his first of the season.

Hillsboro (12-16) answered in the bottom half. Kevin Sim drew a one-out walk and went to second on shortstop Dyan Jorge's error, his first of two in the game. After a fly out, Andrew Pintar hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield for an RBI single to tie it.

Spokane had two on with one out in the ninth, but Guerrero struck out and Kyle Karros, who had singled earlier, was thrown out trying to steal third base.

Indians starter Mason Green went five innings and allowed one run on four hits, walking four and striking out two. He threw 77 pitches, 43 for strikes.

Spokane's Braxton Hyde and Zach Agnos both provided two scoreless innings of relief.

The six-game series continues Thursday at 11:05 a.m.