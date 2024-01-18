Jesus Carralero Martin has emerged off the bench for Missouri basketball. Now he needs help

It’s fair to question Missouri basketball’s depth as it has struggled to open Southeastern Conference play, but it's a group that has also taken its fair share of hits.

Caleb Grill, who provided a spark off the bench, went down with a wrist injury shortly before the Kansas game in December;

Kaleb Brown is permanently out for the year with a shin bruise;

Anthony Robinson II played just three minutes against Georgia due to a family medical issue and was sidelined against Kentucky due to an illness;

And before taking the court at Coleman Coliseum against Alabama, the team announced that John Tonje would miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a foot injury that nagged him even before games began.

Through it all, one player has made strides coming off the bench for the Tigers: Jesus Carralero Martin.

In the Tigers' 93-75 loss to Alabama, Tamar Bates tallied 19 points, the fifth time he’s scored 15-plus points in the last seven games. Noah Carter was again in double figures, while Nick Honor recorded his best game of the season. With a jumper to cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to four with under 10 minutes to play, Carralero Martin scored his season-high 10th and final point.

Yes, the Campbell transfer's performance remains a bit streaky. He turned the ball over twice and missed a breakaway dunk that would’ve brought Missouri within two points. For the second straight game, Carralero Martin fouled out.

But he’s earned the credit from his head coach and has been the first option off the bench in three of the last four games for the Tigers.

“Jesus has been playing tremendous basketball off the bench,” Dennis Gates said Tuesday.

Missouri forward Jesus Carralero Martin makes a pass Tuesday at Alabama. He's become the Tigers' top reserve this season.

He’s a gritty rebounder, much like Grill before his injury, but the offense he was able to provide against the Crimson Tide is a pleasant surprise.

Defensively, the 6-foot-7 forward has been active with five steals over the past two contests, four in the overtime loss to South Carolina. It's a part of his game he feels has been built through more playing time.

“I’m more experienced than the other guys,” said Carralero Martin on Jan. 12 prior to facing South Carolina. “So I feel like I know how to guard bigger guys even though I’m lighter than them.”

Who's next off the bench?

Missouri's Jesus Carralero Martin fights for a rebound against Alabama.

The question is, though, who can consistently come off the bench and add to the scoring department for Mizzou?

“When we’re at 100%, we have depth. We have multiple guys coming off the bench with the ability to score in double digits,” Gates said. “Jesus provides that. Outside of that, we don’t know where it will come from.”

Missouri is one of two winless teams in SEC play, along with Vanderbilt. When comparing bench points, the Tigers were outscored against Georgia by a 23-3 margin, 26-10 at Kentucky, 18-14 at home vs. South Carolina and 30-26 in Tuscaloosa.

Carralero Martin has made up 43.3% of that scoring. Other players will have to emerge. Four teams – Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas A&M – on the Tigers' schedule rank in the top 30 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

Missouri’s three freshmen, Robinson, Jordan Butler, and Trent Pierce, all play with poise, but none has truly become a scoring threat. Aidan Shaw, Curt Lewis, and Connor Vanover have had positive moments, but offensive consistency has been an issue. Grill’s timetable to return is still uncertain.

"We got to play short-handed, but we're playing. Our guys have no excuses. Our guys are out there practicing every day as hard as they can, and they're performing and giving their very best, and we’re going to continue to challenge each other,” Gates said. “We’re going to stay positive, and we’re going to do it without pointing fingers."

Missouri (8-9, 0-4 SEC) returns to Mizzou Arena on Saturday, when it will face Florida (11-6, 1-3). The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Tigers will be looking to avoid their first 0-5 start in SEC play since 2017, where they started 0-9.

Missouri forward Jesus Carralero Martin goes for the steal against Alabama on Tuesday. He scored a season-high 10 points in the game.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball has good reserve in Carralero Martin, but needs more