Jesuit High rugby program becomes first U.S. team to compete in international tournament

(FOX40.COM) — Jesuit High School has set a milestone for its athletics program.

The rugby team from Jesuit in Carmichael was invited to compete in the 2024 Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Munakata City, Fukuoka, Japan. Jesuit becomes the first team from the United States to participate in the international event.

Jesuit student-athletes and coaches will be in Japan for 12 days, as the tournament takes place from April 24 to May 6. The tournament is typically held during the Japanese national holiday known as “Golden Week.”

Jesuit’s invitation comes after finishing second place in last year’s U.S. National Invitational Tournament. The squad was nominated by USA Rugby to represent the United States in the event.

“We play in that tournament every year and we won it nine times,” head coach Andrew Acosta told FOX40.com. “We have a pretty strong history over the last 25 years so we’re excited to go.”

The Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament involves top-tier high school rugby programs around the world. The event will feature 16 teams with eight of them being from Japan and the other eight representing other countries.

Photo courtesy of Jesuit High School.

Teams in the tournament will also come from South Korea, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji, and China.

“Jesuit Rugby is part of a rich tradition of athletic excellence at Jesuit High School,” Jesuit High President Chris Alling said in a statement. “This group of student-athletes and coaches are excited and humbled to represent not only their families and school, but also the Sacramento region and the United States.”

