Jessup ties MWC 3s record, Boise State beats Nevada 73-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64 on Saturday night.

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3s, tying Jimmer Fredette's conference mark set at BYU from 2007-11.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4) never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half. Jalen Harris scored eight straight points -- including back-to-back 3-pointers -- during an 18-4 spurt that pulled the Wolf Pack within three points midway through the second half but they got no closer.

Jalen Harris, the only Nevada (13-10, 6-5) player to score in double figures, had 30 points.

