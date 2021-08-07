Jessie J apologises to Nicki Minaj after 'Bang Bang' clash

Photo credit: Michael Tran - Getty Images

Jessie J has issued an apology to Nicki Minaj after she gave an interview in which she discussed their track 'Bang Bang'.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Jessie said Nicki had heard the track – which also features Ariana Grande – and then asked to "jump on" it.

"We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it," Jessie added, "I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the f**k did I land this?' I literally felt like I’d won a competition."

But Nicki wasn't happy with the comments, and took to Twitter to publicly call Jessie out.

"Babe @JessieJ, I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me 2 get on it & paid me [sic]" Nicki tweeted, "How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [sic]"

Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘 pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021

Later that day, Jessie posted a heartfelt apology to Nicki on her Instagram account. "I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj. So here I am being myself," she wrote.

Jessie continued: "I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys. I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass). Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do It Like A Dude. Told me huh."

Glad to see these two have made up!

